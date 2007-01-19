Teen Actor William Erickson Meets With Stephen Ryder of Metropolis Films for Lead Role in New Film

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2007 --Hollywood is all abuzz about Metropolis Films' latest feature film project, "My Letter In Scarlet." Although casting has not officially begun, up and coming teen actor, William Erickson met with several members of the studio last week to discuss the lead role of Randall Brookshire.



The studio is tightlipped about the details of the plot, but they have already signed up-and-coming 27 year-old director Rick Lancaster (Ahmed). The script, which no one has been allowed to see, is by legendary screenwriter Stephen Ryder (L.I.E.), which basically guarantees serious edge and controversy in the storyline.



Stephen Ryder and producer Jonathan Gray (Cold Mountain) met with 13 year-old actor William Erickson in New York to discuss the picture. Ryder, who is also a producer for the film, would not comment about the meeting except to say "William is an extraordinarily gifted actor with great athleticism and unusual discipline for one so young. Nothing has been decided but we knew we would be fools not to meet with him."



William Erickson feels honored to have met Stephen Ryder and Jonathon Gray. “The stories they shared with me were amazing”, said William, “and I hope that one day soon I will be working with them and everyone else at Metropolis Films. I respect them both immensely.”



Erickson’s latest film includes a short by director Nathan Ehrlich entitled, “Entropy.” Erickson was cast as the lead, young Daniel. The film is a comedy short that follows young Daniel after the death of his mother as he is pushed together with his quirky father and left to fend for himself. In addition to appreciating the challenging acting experience, Erickson was thrilled to work on the set with stuntman Scott Burik (American Gangster). Erickson commented, “Mr. Burik taught me so much about stunt work. It has been a remarkable experience. I hope to work with him again in the future.”



