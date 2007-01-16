Fernandez Capital Launches New Catalyst Society Clothing Line

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2007 --Fernandez Capital LLC announced the launch of Catalyst Society, a cutting-edge and stylish new clothing line.



The Catalyst Society clothing line will provide premier t-shirts to individuals during its introduction through its website at CatalystSociety.com. The website provides 24/7 support and is available in three languages: English, Spanish, and French. Catalyst Society also has plans to expand further into different forms of apparel and to accept retail partners soon. The U.S. apparel market had total sales of $173 billion in 2005, according to the Wall Street Journal.



"Launched on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's national holiday, Catalyst Society is a clothing line that uses merchandise as a way of reflecting an image about ourselves and those that came before us. It is a fashion statement from every leader that is seeking to inspire change in the world. It is a reflection of you and your social awareness. It is a movement to get people to engage in meaningful and progressive discussion through its unique and thought-provoking designs," said Carlos T. Fernandez, president and CEO of Fernandez Capital LLC. "Catalyst Society is made possible by leaders like you. Leaders not only when it comes to fashion in their respective communities, but also leaders that will inspire this generation to commit to social change."



Catalyst Society will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fernandez Capital LLC.



About Fernandez Capital:



Fernandez Capital LLC is a private investment firm that invests in extraordinary entrepreneurs and promising companies that are currently in the early stages of business. The firm's industry focus is on traditional media, new media, retail, and Internet business services. It is a limited liability corporation formed in the state of Delaware of the United States with principal offices located in New York City.



