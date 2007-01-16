e-Zest Solutions at Cebit 2007 Hannover Germany

Pune, Maharashtra, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2007 --From 15th to 21st March 07, e-Zest will showcase its offshore software development and Outsourced Product Development Services at booth H08-11 in India Pavilion stand C 16, Hall No. 08 of Cebit 2007 specially designated for IT Outsourcing Services.



CeBIT is the world's largest trade fair showcasing digital IT and telecommunications solutions for home and work environments. Deutsche Messe AG has organized CeBIT in Hannover each spring since 1986.



'IT Outsourcing Services' sector in Hall 8 emphasizes growing need for external IT services, fueled primarily by an increasing concern about improving the efficiency of corporate processes. CeBIT offers an international platform bringing together suppliers and buyers of IT/Software outsourcing services. CeBIT is still the world's most popular, key meeting place for the IT/Software Outsourcing industry.



At CeBit 2007 e-Zest will be represented by its top leadership team members Mr. Devendra Deshmukh (CEO), Mr. Ashish Gupta (CTO). Also client relationship team members Mr. Umesh Kulkarni (Business Development Manager) and Mr. Satish Chavan (Lead Solution Architect Group) will be available for meeting.



e-Zest participation in Cebit 2007 will facilitate visitors (CIO, CXO of ISVs, IT managers and other IT decision makers) opportunity to understand its services, technology and business domain capabilities.



If you are interested in meeting e-Zest representative at predefined time and place at CeBIT or your office in Europe : Please register by email:Click Here to send request on info@e-zest.net



e-Zest Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (http://www.e-zest.net) is an ISO 9001:2000 certified offshore software outsourcing company expertise in Outsourced Product Development and custom software development. It has served 80+ industry leader clients in four continents about a decade with 100+ software professionals on board. Company offers its services to ISV/IT Services, Healthcare, Finance, Manufacturing, Legal, Education, Sports, HR & Travel business verticals. e-Zest is technology partner with Microsoft, Sun, IBM, Intel, Palm, and Citrix. e-Zest have dedicated Microsoft & Sun Competency Centers which focus on solutions and services on based Microsoft .NET (2.0/3.0) and Sun Java EE (2.0/5.0) respectively. Also, it is a member of various industry associations such as NASSCOM, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce and MCCIA.