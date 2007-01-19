Schoolhouse Software Selects M2SYS Fingerprint Software to Provide Integrated Biometric Identification System for School Lunch Line POS

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2007 --M2SYS Technology announced today that it has formed a strategic partnership with Schoolhouse Software, a leading provider of K-12 lunch line management systems. This partnership will benefit school customers by enabling Schoolhouse to integrate M2SYS' market revolutionizing fingerprint software technology, Bio-Plugin(TM), within their Touch-n-Serv(TM) K-12 school lunch line POS solution. The partnership adds fingerprint authentication to the Schoolhouse product to speed waiting time though lunch lines, eliminate the problems and costs associated with ID cards and lunch tickets, improve record keeping, and prevent human error.



"With M2SYS, we were able to rapidly integrate enterprise-level fingerprint functionality into our software without facing the tribulations associated with in-house development," stated Robert Levine, CEO of Schoolhouse Software. "Working with a fingerprint SDK is a time consuming and daunting process that we circumvented thanks to M2SYS' innovative fingerprint software. The combination of an exceptional product, unparalleled technical support, and deep biometric technology expertise has enabled us to quickly bring the finished fingerprint system to market."



Bio-Plugin(TM) enables software companies to quickly integrate a complete, seamless fingerprint recognition system, including a high-performance 1:N identification engine. Bio-Plugin(TM) eliminates the system dependencies, extensive development, and specialized knowledge of biometric complexities inherent to fingerprint SDKs.



"As the industry pioneer of rapid fingerprint software integration and deployment, M2SYS continues to accelerate the growth of biometrics in the private sector with its innovative Bio-Plugin(TM) technology," commented Michael Trader, President of M2SYS. "Schoolhouse Software was able to adopt a tried and tested fingerprint recognition module that is not tied to a particular algorithm or hardware device, which greatly mitigates their risk. Now, their school customers can quickly move students through the lunch line, which not only improves profitability, but also gives students a more pleasurable lunchroom experience."



About M2SYS Technology

M2SYS, www.m2sys.com, is a recognized industry leader in fingerprint identity management technology, delivering a wide variety of customized, fully functional, turn-key fingerprint software solutions for businesses and consumers.



About Schoolhouse Software

Schoolhouse Software, Inc., www.schoolhousesoftware.com, develops POS solutions that speed kids through serving lines, and administrative software that enables school food service managers to run more efficient and self-supporting cafeteria operations.

