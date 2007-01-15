The Studica Internship Program Links Student Skills with Employers

Sanborn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2007 -- Torcomp Studica today announced the Studica Internship Program at www.StudicaInternships.com. Studica Internships is a new addition to the Studica Online Community. The Internship program is free to students, educators, and employers for the purpose of providing cooperative education, skills training, mentoring, and internship opportunities.



Education and industry have long demonstrated the substantial benefits derived from practical workplace internships. The Studica Internship Program enables these valuable workplace experiences to take place from one another or online within a classroom or from the comfort of the student’s dorm or home potentially a world away. In addition to “real life” internships, StudicaInternships.com uniquely offers “virtual” Internships as well. With Virtual Internships, all participants; Employers, Educators, and Student Interns; can interact in a rewarding, efficient, effective, and productive manner without disturbing the established routines of their respective situations. Students and Educators can access the database of student internships and employment opportunities by visiting www.StudicaInternships.com.



For further information regarding the Studica Internship Program please visit www.StudicaInternships.com or contact Jennifer Shanley Clark for an interview.



About Torcomp Studica

Started in 1985, Torcomp Studica is a premier value added reseller of software, computer hardware, and music technology to K-12 schools, higher education, and students across the United States and Canada.



In addition to selling product, Torcomp Studica invests in the Education Community through a series of free, community-building programs such as Studica Skills (StudicaSkills.com) and the Studica Internship Program (StudicaInternships.com). Torcomp Studica also offers a free loyalty program, Studica Rewards (StudicaRewards.com) as well as hosting a community message board for teachers and students, The Studica Forums, at Studica.com/forums.