FamilyCare, Inc. Selects HEALTHsuite® from RAM Technologies

Fort Washington, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2007 --RAM Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of innovative software solutions for healthcare payers, has announced that FamilyCare, Inc. of Portland, Oregon has selected its HEALTHsuite® enterprise administrative software solution to administer the complex needs of its Medicare and Medicaid product offerings.



HEALTHsuite is a comprehensive enterprise wide solution for health plans, third party administrators and self-insured organizations. The advanced features and functions allow HEALTHsuite to support multiple lines of business from a single instance of the application. Additionally, HEALTHsuite provides claim auto adjudication and automation of key areas including Medicare enrollment / disenrollment, care management, utilization management, reconciliation, billing, correspondence and reporting as well as compliance with all HIPAA regulations including the use of National Provider Identifiers and ICD-10 code sets.



“We are excited about our relationship with RAM Technologies and the tangible benefits that HEALTHsuite will bring to FamilyCare,” stated Rebecca Chi, Director of Operations for FamilyCare “the implementation of HEALTHsuite will help to streamline our business processes and reduce demands on company personnel.”



“FamilyCare is a welcome addition to the RAM family” said Christopher Minton, Vice President of RAM Technologies. “The adaptability and versatility of the HEALTHsuite system make it the ideal solution for FamilyCare’s Medicare and Medicaid lines of business. The HEALTHsuite system will accommodate FamilyCare’s growth and change.”



About FamilyCare

Serving Oregon since 1984, FamilyCare is a health system of health insurance and medical clinics. FamilyCare was one of the first Oregon insurers to serve the Medicaid population and is now serving Medicare patients as well. FamilyCare provides Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug insurance in Clackamas, Clatsop, Multnomah, Umatilla, Washington, and Wheeler Counties. FamilyCare also provides Oregon Health Plan insurance in the six counties listed above as well as Josephine and parts of Jackson Counties. Two osteopathic family practice clinics are operated in SE Portland and Milwaukee. For more information, please visit http://www.familycareinc.org/.



About RAM Technologies:

RAM Technologies has been providing innovative software solutions to the payer segment of the healthcare industry for over 25 years. Their advanced applications HEALTHsuite and eHealthsuite™ have been instrumental to health plans meeting the complex needs of Medicare, Medicaid, Commercial, Consumer-Direct and Federal Health Programs. Based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania you can contact RAM Technologies on the web at www.ramtechnologiesinc.com or by phone at (877) 654-8810.

