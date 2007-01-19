A Kid’s Life Musical Composer Corey Leland Comes to the Civic Arts Plaza

Thousand Oaks, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2007 --Children’s singer/songwriter Corey Leland, is set to appear at the Civic Arts Plaza on January 17, 2007 for a matinee showing of A Kid’s Life musical. The A Kid’s Life musical is built on lyrics and music written by Corey Leland. The musical-- produced by director Keith Markinson, just started its first U.S. tour on December 27, 2006. Presented by Community Educational Entertainment, Inc., it is an uplifting show that teaches children respect for the environment, self-esteem, and kindness to animals and each other. Filled with upbeat music (songs like "When I Grow Up I Wanna Be Happy"), entertaining dancing and adorable characters—parents and children both will leave feeling inspired by the message within the music. A Kid’s Life is a wholesome show perfect for the age range of three to six-- but as the theme song states it is "a show that's just for kids, no matter what your age."



Corey Leland has written four children’s music albums. He prides himself on offering “songs you want your kids to hear” as every song is written with consideration of a parent’s perspective on each topic. In addition to the music for the show A Kid’s Life, Leland has also released three CDs for his The Insects Rock! music series. The CDs feature songs such as "Mommy Won't Get You Everything," "Why Would I Wanna Wear Diapers," and "Everyday I Exercise."



“I hadn't originally planned to be writing and recording music for kids and families. After many years of determination and development as a songwriter/musician, I began to explore how I could share my music in the best possible way... it was through this intention that I was signed to write the songs for A Kid’s Life musical. After I had completed that project, I began creating the Insects Rock! musical series,” says Leland.



Who: Corey Leland

What: A Kid’s Life matinee show

Where: Civic Arts Plaza

When: 1/17/06 10 am



To schedule an interview with Corey Leland, please contact Mona Loring at (805) 231-3182 or contact@monaloring.com. Please also visit: www.coreyleland.com.

