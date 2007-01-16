Express Regalo and the National Statistics Office Team Up to Ease Document Processing for OFW’s

Pasay City, Manila, Philippines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2007 --Express Regalo, in cooperation with the National Statistics Office and Pilipinas Teleserv, Inc, introduces its speedy and reliable NSO document processing and delivery in and out of the Philippines. Whether it’s your loved one’s birth certificate, marriage certificate, or even death certificate—in fact, any NSO-related document—Express Regalo’s dedicated agents will take care of your important papers in your behalf, so you can sit back and relax.



Express Regalo isn’t just about online flower delivery and Philippine gifts.



Now, your favorite online flower shop is also your personal NSO assistant.



Express Regalo is the new and bustling name in Philippine online flower delivery. An affiliate of the LBC Group of Companies, Express Regalo has one simple mission statement: to let overseas Filipino workers all over the world, be able to send flowers to the Philippines, straight to the doorsteps of their loved ones.



Flower delivery is just half of the story though, as Express Regalo is your one-stop everything online shopping. Which means, OFWs like you get to browse the site and pick what you want--gift baskets, great Filipino food selections like lechon and sisig pizza, wines, and all sorts of goodies. And after that, your generous surprise is as good as anyone’s guess as Express Regalo delivers it to your loved ones. As if you were there yourself.



Sending flowers and love to the Philippines is one thing though, and NSO certificates is quite another. But who says only flowers are for sending online? Which is why Express Regalo and the National Statistics Office have teamed up so that OFW’s can also avail of their precious documents. It’s a humble tribute to the overseas workers of the country who day in and day out sweat everything just to give the best to their Filipino families.



In recent years, the National Statistics Office has made healthy improvements in its document archival and processing system, eliminating the need for endless queues and month-long waiting for crucial papers like birth certificates and marriage certificates that many OFWs depend on. Now, a trip to the NSO is no longer a cause for dread; document recovery has been streamlined, the lines are not as intolerable as before, and people are really sure they will successfully get out soon with their birth certificate in hand. And now, with Express Regalo, everything becomes a breeze.



Indeed it’s a trip that Express Regalo’s delivery agents are willing to make. So spare yourself from the hassles and waiting, because busy people like you have better things to do and enjoy.



For NSO assistance on birth certificates, marriage certificates, and death certificates, just log on to Express Regalo. The online form takes a mere two minutes to fill out. Rates are just $20 for branch pick-up, and $25 for door to door delivery.

