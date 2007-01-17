SearchInform Technologies Inc. introduces a new version of SearchInform 3.2.08

Minsk, Belarus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2007 --SearchInform Technologies Inc. introduces a new version of SearchInform, a program of full text search and search for documents with similar content, featuring new interface settings as well as an enhanced functionality.



New functions of SearchInform 3.2.08

In the new version, owing to implementation of new auto searching servers, work with previously created indexes stored in the local network became significantly less complicated. This should first of all interest corporate clients and companies whose local networks contain large volumes of data available for search. Now whenever you want to add a new index, SearchInform will automatically scan the network and show all existing indexes available for connection. Conducting search in these indexes has therefore become even more convenient and reliable.

SearchInform Server’s performance in the local network has been enhanced and the analysis function upgraded leading to considerably improved performance.



Main features of SearchInform 3.2.08:

- Phrase search with due consideration to stemming and thesaurus

- New SoftInform Search Technology of search for similar documents

- High indexing speed (from 15 to 30 Gb/hour),

- Index size of 15-25% from the actual size of the text data

- Query caching system

- Support of over 60 most popular text formats, Outlook & TheBat electronic messages, mp3 & avi tags, and logs of MSN and ICQ instant messaging programs

- Correct work with archives

- Universal data sources (indexing of DBMS)



About SearchInform Technologies

SearchInform Technologies was founded in 1995 and has been operating in the area of information technologies with special focus on information searching, storing and processing. The range of company’s products is quite large and encompasses from mass production of single user-oriented products to ready business solutions to be integrated into corporate systems. Owing to its extensive experience in various projects, the company offers its services on developing custom information systems of any complexity.



More information on our website:

http://www.searchinform.com/



For all inquiries mailto:alena.siameshka@searchinform.com

Alena Siameshka, SearchInform Technologies PR Manager

