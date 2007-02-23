Recover Lost or Forgotten Passwords for Openoffice.org Documents With Openoffice Password Recovery

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2007 --OpenOffice Password Recovery, available at http://www.intelore.com, enables recovery of lost passwords for OpenOffice documents.



OpenOffice Password Recovery is an all-in-one solution to the problem of lost passwords for OpenOffice documents. With its refreshingly simple interface, users can recover passwords and remove all types of document protection, including document ReadOnly protection, revision marking protection, protection of sections in OpenOffice Writer, protection of cells in OpenOffice Writer table, OpenOffice Calc documents and sheets protection.



Password loss is not as uncommon as one may think. Users may lose a password if they entered it with a typo, or using a different keyboard layout, or simply forgot where they put the paper note with the password. Loss passwords may be the result of system or hardware failure when a password manager was damaged or the hard disk with all the passwords was formatted unintentionally. Whatever the reason, all is not as bad as it may seem.



OpenOffice Password Recovery offers a friendly interface to make password recovery almost hands down. Even beginners can jumpstart their first recovery job in a few minutes after launching the program. In just a few clicks, they'll get what they thought to have been lost forever. OpenOffice Password Recovery offers you a combination of the most advanced recovery methods that'll make sure the password is just a few clicks away!



The software is compatible with Windows 9x, ME, NT 4.0, 2000, XP, Server 2003 and supports all versions of OpenOffice.org.



For more information and a free evaluation version of OpenOffice Password Recovery, please visit http://www.intelore.com/openoffice-password-recovery.php



About Intelore: Founded in 2002, the company provides password recovery and security-related solutions.



