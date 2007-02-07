Biting Not Allowed

Holland, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2007 --National Children’s Dental Health Month and National Pet Dental Health Month are both celebrated during the month of February. The whole month has been designated to increasing parents and pet owner’s awareness of the fight against oral disease.



But first adults need some basic education on poor oral health. Some signs of poor oral health are:



• bad breath that won't go away

• red or swollen gums

• tender or bleeding gums

• painful chewing

• loose teeth

• sensitive teeth



These are all symptoms that require the attention of a dentist (or veterinarian if you’re a dog or cat). However, being proactive in oral care is far less costly and less painful than waiting for symptoms to appear.



Some steps:



1. Avoid sugar sweetened beverages

2. Avoid sugar laden foods

3. Brush teeth twice a day

4. Floss between teeth once a day



Most of these steps are difficult for people who have not established healthy habits. Some take will power others take a change in method. One company offers assistance in the brushing/flossing routine. A brushless electrical appliance has been developed that will give encouragement to those that hate to brush their teeth and really never floss. The new technology has undergone clinical studies, been tested by independent dentists and laboratories, and been approved for marketing by the FDA. Dental Air Force® (dentalairforce.com) power washes teeth and replaces tooth brushing and flossing in one step.



Children and pets can benefit from early healthy habits that parents and pet owners can inspire by modeling (in the case of children), and routine (in both the case of children and pets). As an adult, continue healthy habits, improve on the old ones, and replace the ones that are damaging. Dental Health Month is for adults as well as children and pets.

