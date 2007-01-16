Learn How to Market Your Business Using Effective Copywriting and Non-Advertising Content on This Week’s Small Business Netcast

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2007 --Each week, the Small Business Netcast (http://www.sbnetcast.com) brings listeners a lively discussion on topics related to the creation, development marketing and management of small business. As a regular feature of the show, the panel will interview a member of the small business community.



This week the Small Business Netcast’s panel, consisting of Daniel Jones, Heather Blish and George Roberts, will be joined by Troy White who is the President of SmallBusinessCopywriter.com (http://www.smallbusinesscopywriter.com/). Mr. White will be discussing how to use text to effectively get your customers to buy.



Also during this weeks show, the panel will also explore methods for marketing your company using non-advertising content such as blogs, podcasts, articles and newsletters.



Small Business Netcast also includes a weekly segment called The ToddCast, where Todd Lohenry, the Vice President of Sales Integration at NuTerra Strategies, LLC (http://www.nuterrastrategies.com) provides listners with sales related tips and tools to help them grow their business.



As with every episode of Small Business Netcast, the panel will answer questions submitted by listeners related to running a small business.



The current episode of Small Business Netcast, as well as past episodes, can be listened to and downloaded by visiting http://www.sbnetcast.com. New Small Business Netcast episodes are published every Tuesday.



Guest Information

Interested parties who would like to appear on Small Business Netcast as a guest panelist or to be interviewed about their company, product or service can visit http://www.sbnetcast.com/join for further details.



Ask the Panel

Each week the Small Business Netcast panel selects a question from its listeners to be discussed on the show. Listeners who would like to submit a question for the panel may do so by visiting http://www.sbnetcast.com/ask.



About Small Business Netcast

Small Business Netcast is a weekly internet based show that discusses the creation, development and management of a small business. Small Business is published every Tuesday and can be heard by visiting http://www.smallbusinessnetcast.com.



About TEB Media LLC

TEB Media, founded in 2005 and headquartered in Green Bay, WI, is a leading provider of online information services covering technology, business and entertainment topics.



TEB Media provides a suite of marketing and public relations services designed for the individual needs of small to mid-sized businesses located around the world. For more information visit http://www.tebmedia.com.

