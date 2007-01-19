Nashville-based PureSafety Taps Fast-Growth Ad Agency to Help with Acquisition

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2007 --When Nashville-based PureSafety needed an advertising agency to help build on impressive growth that had earned the company a spot in the Inc. 500, they chose the fast-growth experts at Kolbrener. The success of that engagement, which yielded a multi-use folder, 12-page brochure, templated “Success Story” sell sheets, branded training course list, and print ads, led PureSafety to later contract Kolbrener to enhance the look-and-feel of its Web site, improve content management, and ensure an informative, impacting experience for site visitors. The ongoing partnership deepened further when Nashville's PureSafety recently called on the Kolbrener advertising agency to handle diverse marketing needs related to a major acquisition.



“Acquiring PerDatum advances PureSafety’s vision of creating the market’s most comprehensive suite of safety and risk management software and solutions. Linking the two companies’ complementary offerings produces many customer benefits and elevates PureSafety above competitors,” explained Mike Kolbrener, the marketing and branding consultancy’s CEO. “But realizing the full value of an acquisition like this requires significant marketing efforts. Our deep knowledge of PureSafety’s offerings and brand, and our experience with companies going through mergers and acquisitions, puts us in a good position to help PureSafety make the most of this extraordinary opportunity.”



Leading up to the formal announcement of the acquisition, Kolbrener assembled a media kit and press release, prepared talking points for an executive communication to employees, wrote and designed email pieces targeting each company’s customers and prospects, and devised and implemented changes to PerDatum’s Web site to immediately align it with PureSafety. Ongoing work related to the acquisition includes managing public relations efforts, creating a print ad, auditing and integrating all PerDatum marketing materials under the PureSafety brand, and merging the two companies’ Web sites and SEO plans.



“When we started our firm and developed the Brand Evolution Process PureSafety is the kind of company we had in mind: dynamic, innovative, growing rapidly, and wanting a strategic marketing partner who would take the time to understand their offerings, culture and processes, share their passion, and give them the marketing support needed to achieve their goals,” Kolbrener said. “We look forward to serving PureSafety as they continue to evolve.”



About PureSafety:

PureSafety is a recognized leader and pioneer in the development and delivery of online compliance and risk management focused training solutions. Combining a flexible Learning Management System (LMS), the industry’s largest library of engaging EHS courseware, and a variety of customizable training solutions, PureSafety helps companies protect their people and preserve their profits by noticeably improving their workplace safety, health, and organizational performance.

