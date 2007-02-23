ChannelPoint.com.au Launch a Resounding Success!

Melbourne, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2007 --The recent launch of ChannelPoint.com.au has heralded a new era for empowerment and advancement within the Australian technology channel. Initial expectations for the site’s adoption have been blown away with a bevy of respected industry players jumping on board. New members have quickly grasped the site’s value and have been clamouring to integrate it within their respective marketing and communications strategies.



Five weeks into their twelve week pilot programme, ChannelPoint.com.au have attracted well over 40 major industry players representing a broad range of vendors, distributors and resellers alike, “with no sign of the subscription rate abating” states Sales and Marketing Director, Robert Nagy. “This has well exceeded our expectations and we are pleasantly surprised by types of organisations joining” added Executive Director, George Kaponay.



Organisations have shown a keen interest in the opportunity to showcase their value within the Australian technology channel through a single point of reference. The ability to dynamically impact the industry landscape has also been appealing to many.



New members have been attracted to benefits which include:



• A dynamic industry focal point and resource.

• A platform for raising awareness of excellence within the channel.

• Increased opportunities for industry collaboration and market development.

• Evolution and acceleration of industry best practices.

• Excellent search engine placement for company profiles and other content.



Whilst the site is clearly aimed at channel member organisations including distributors and resellers, other organisation types such as vendors, systems integrators and consultants are also finding their presence on the site of value. “Our goal is to add significant value to all organisation types, regardless of where they sit in the technology channel” stated Kaponay.



Early adopters of the ChannelPoint.com.au concept include ACA Pacific, AustSTOR Data Storage, Comsol, Electronic Concepts, Lan 1, Multimedia Technology and Techplus Distribution. With more organisations preparing profiles and other content for the site, ChannelPoint.com.au is rapidly shaping up as the proverbial next big thing within Australia’s technology channels.



About ChannelPoint.com.au



ChannelPoint.com.au is an Australian-based organisation providing the IT channels community with a platform to promote and develop their business interests. Our goal is to empower the channel at all levels with clear voice of their own and with cross channel visibility and cooperation that is currently unavailable within the industry.



For more information, please contact:



Robert Nagy

Sales & Marketing Director

ChannelPoint.com.au

Melbourne, Vic.

AUSTRALIA

+61 (0)3 9867 5883

www.channelpoint.com.au

