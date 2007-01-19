MLC PR Signs Unstoppable Award-winning Music Video Director and Visionary Shane Drake

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2007 --M. Loring Communications, LLC announced that director and Red Van Pictures owner, Shane Drake, has signed on for their services. Drake, who was up for five MTV video music award nominations, won the top honor for Panic! At The Disco's "I Write Sins, Not Tragedies" as the 2006 VIDEO OF THE YEAR.



“We are incredibly excited about our new relationship with Shane Drake. The future is tremendously bright for Shane and we look forward to a long and rewarding relationship. It is truly an honor to sign such an imaginative and accomplished director,” says Mona Loring, President of M. Loring Communications.



Drake has directed numerous music videos over the past five years for scorching hot bands such as Fall Out Boy, Gym Class Heroes and Hawthorne Heights-- although he is best known for his cutting edge videos for Panic! At the Disco. Constantly striving to expand his artistic abilities, Drake has crossed into multiple genres including rock, pop and most recently hip hop with his new music video for Trick Daddy’s “Bet That.”



“Shane Drake embodies the true essence of a visionary director… smarts, creativity and his unwavering desire to break away from the norm,” says Loring.



Now as a leading director in the video world, Drake is moving on to direct a number of new videos for bands New Year’s Day, The Higher and The Almost. Currently, his video “Get Ready (Hot Machete)” by Jonezetta is on the top five editor’s video picks list in Rolling Stone and his other video, "False Pretense" by The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus is set to air all day on MTV2, January 22, 2007, every hour on the hour.



For more information, or to schedule an interview with Shane Drake, please contact Mona Loring at (805) 231-3182 or contact@monaloring.com.

