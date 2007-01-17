CX 310-056: Upgrade to SCJP 5.0 using uCertify’s new PrepKit

Union City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2007 --uCertify, a leading provider of IT certification exam preparation solutions, launched its PrepKit for the SCJP 5.0 upgrade exam today. This exam is essential for the current SCJP 1.4 certified professionals to upgrade their credentials to the latest SCJP 5.0 certification.



An evaluation version of the new PrepKit with 30 free questions is now available to download at: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/SUN/CX310-056.html



Mark Smith, Director of Product Management for uCertify, remarked, “We have designed this PrepKit keeping in mind the special needs of the busy Java professionals who want to upgrade their current SCJP 1.4 certification to SCJP 5.0. We fully understand that they have limited time to study and so we have provided all the study material in a single product to save their valuable time and optimize their preparations for the exam.”



Java professionals can now practice for the actual exam with six full-length practice tests containing 380 challenging questions that come with the PrepKit. Every question has detailed analysis of the correct as well as incorrect answer options to help users learn key concepts. The PrepKit is flexible and adapts to user’s learning style. Users can take tests either in test mode, under real exam conditions or they can try them in learn mode that enables them to review answers before moving on to the next question.



Apart from practice questions, there are tips & ticks that users need to know. The PrepKit contains study notes, articles, exam tips and "how to" so that users can identify question patterns, key concepts and little known tips.



The 150-quiz questions help users learn key concepts as building blocks for understanding complex concepts. Users will be more confident while attempting test questions.



Comprehensive reporting tools identify user’s strengths, weaknesses and opportunities for improvements. There are a number of reports and tools that keep track of user’s progress and suggest a proper course of action.



This PrepKit comes with 100% money back guarantee. If a user doesn’t get certified in the first attempt, uCertify will refund the money. No questions asked!



About uCertify



Founded in 1996, uCertify is a leading developer of exam preparation solutions for certification exams. The continuously growing range of uCertify products include Exam Simulation PrepKits and Collections (a PrepKit bundle for a specific certification) for MCSE 2003, MCSA, MCDBA, MCAD, OCA, OCP, A+, Network+, Security+, CIW Associate, CIW Professional, SCJP and other significant certifications.



For more information about uCertify, please visit http://www.ucertify.com

