e-Zest Solutions Attains Gold Certified Partner Status in Microsoft Partner Program

Pune, Maharashtra, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2007 --e-Zest Solutions, expert in Outsourced Product Development and Custom/Bespoke Software Development, further distinguishes itself by earning a Microsoft Competency in Custom Development Solutions with specializations in smart client development & web development, and Data Management Solutions with specialization in business intelligence.



As a Gold Certified Partner, e-Zest has demonstrated expertise with Microsoft technologies and proven ability to meet customers’ needs. Microsoft Gold Certified Partners receive a rich set of benefits, including access, training and support, giving them a competitive advantage in the channel.



e-Zest offers Outsourced Software Product Development services across the life cycle of the product - from R&D to Development, Testing, Support and Professional Services, thus allowing ISVs, Startups to focus on your core competencies and key business issues, while achieving time-to-market and cost advantage. It also provides enterprise Solutions and Custom/Bespoke Software Development to IT Services, ISV, Healthcare, Legal, HR, CRM & Travel Industries.



“We are extremely pleased to have attained Gold Certified Partner status in the Microsoft Partner Program. This allows us to clearly promote our expertise and relationship with Microsoft to our customers,” said Devendra Deshmukh, CEO e-Zest. “The benefits provided through our Gold Certified Partner status will allow us to continue to enhance the offerings that we provide for customers.” He expressed delight adding, “The Gold Partnership has come at the right time as we are heading to CeBIT 2007 at Hannover, Germany to showcase our .NET 2.0 and 3.0 competencies”.



“Customers are looking for partner companies that can bridge the gap between their business demands and technology capabilities,” said Allison Watson, vice president of the Worldwide Partner Sales and Marketing Group at Microsoft Corp. “They need to trust in a company that can act as an expert adviser for their long-term strategic technology plans. Microsoft Gold Certified Partners, which have certified expertise and direct training and support from Microsoft, can build a positive customer experience with our technologies. Today, Microsoft recognizes e-Zest as a new Gold Certified Partner for demonstrating its expertise providing customer satisfaction using Microsoft products and technology.”



As one of the requirements for attaining Gold Certified Partner status, e-Zest had to declare a Microsoft Competency. Microsoft Competencies are designed to help differentiate a partner’s capabilities with specific Microsoft technologies to customers looking for a particular type of solution. Each competency has a unique set of requirements and benefits, formulated to accurately represent the specific skills and services that partners bring to the technology industry.



Custom Development Solutions competency is designed for technology partners who provide custom-developed solutions to customers who require value-added capabilities to optimize business and operational effectiveness. While Data Management Solutions competency is designed for technology partners with proven competency in implementing Microsoft SQL Server solutions that feature business intelligence & data warehousing.



“Our developer partners enable us to deliver high-quality solutions and applications to our customers,” said Nick Abbott, group manager in the .NET Developer Product Marketing Group at Microsoft Corp. “As the demand for applications built on the Microsoft platform continues to grow, there are more opportunities for providers of custom-developed applications than ever before. The Custom Development Solution Competency provides partners with a way to showcase their expertise delivering custom-built solutions to customers, enhancing partners’ revenue opportunities and positioning them for growth.”



The Microsoft Partner Program was launched in October 2003 and represents Microsoft’s ongoing commitment to the success of partners worldwide. The program offers a single, integrated partnering framework that recognizes partner expertise, rewards the total impact that partners have in the technology marketplace, and delivers more value to help partners’ businesses be successful.



e-Zest Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is an ISO 9001:2000 certified offshore software outsourcing company with expertise in outsourced product development and custom software development. e-Zest has served 80+ clients in four continents over a decade with 150+ software professionals on board. e-Zest is member of various industry associations like NASSCOM, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce and MCCIA. It is a 100% export oriented unit (EOU) registered with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and has branch offices at London UK and San Francisco USA.

