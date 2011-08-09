Maine Residents Encouraged to Access Recently Launched Maine Consumer Resource Section on CashAdvance.com

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2011 --CashAdvance.com has launched its Maine Consumer Resource section to present practical insight for Maine consumers into the payday loan industry. State regulations which are specific to the state of Maine are disclosed. Since other generic payday sites often offer little information regarding individual state regulations, potential Maine borrowers are encouraged to browse through the Maine Consumer Resource section to discover the most comprehensive and up-to-date information available for their state. Since state law can often be modified, all cash advance regulations and/or reform is closely monitored and updated for the benefit of the Maine consumer.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Maine Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Maine, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



Maine residents who are interested in exploring the payday loan industry, or want to learn more about potentially commencing a Maine cash advance, are encouraged to visit the Maine Consumer Resource section. This section provides valuable information as to specific Maine regulations, and explains what is currently prohibited regarding payday lending within the state of Maine.



CashAdvance.com also offers practical advice concerning how Maine consumers can manage their financial future. In addition to providing information about payday lending, CashAdvance.com also addresses how consumers should utilize overdraft protection on personal bank accounts, look into possible paycheck advances through their respective employers, and how to inquire about title loans. Finally, the Consumer Protection page details the process by which consumers can verify the legitimacy of a payday lender and report possible violations of consumer rights. Find out about a range of consumer rights and protections put into place by contacting local Maine consumer protection agencies compiled by CashAdvance.com's seasoned team of industry experts.



CashAdvance.com highly advises its visitors to carefully review, research, and understand the entire process of these short-term loans before applying for an actual loan. Remember, cash advances or payday loans should not be used as long-term financial obligations and should be used only for short-term cash needs.CashAdvance.com highly advises its visitors to carefully review, research, and understand the entire process of these short-term loans before applying for an actual loan. Remember, cash advances or payday loans should not be used as long-term financial obligations and should be used only for short-term cash needs.



CashAdvance.com adheres to industry best practices in its continuing efforts to ensure consumers the most convenient and reliable payday loan experience possible.