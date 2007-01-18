Reksoft Follows Its Customers to Germany

St.Petersburg, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2007 --Reksoft, a software outsourcing vendor headquartered in St. Petersburg, Russia, announced that it opened its first office in Germany.



Reksoft, a CMMI Level 4 and ISO certified company, started operations in 1991 and is now in the Top Five list of providers of application development and outsourcing services in Russia. Reksoft is distinguished by CMP Media in its “Global Services 100” list, and is included in the “Top Offshoring Providers” by International Association of Outsourcing Providers.



In 2002 Reksoft launched an expansion strategy focusing on the key markets of Western Europe. The first step was to open an office in Stockholm, Sweden, two years ago. Building on the foundation of its Swedish operational success, Reksoft launched a Reksoft GmbH division in Munich, Germany, with the primary goal of being “right next door” to German clients. Today, the majority of Reksoft customers are located in either Northern Europe or German-speaking countries. A representative list includes TietoEnator, FirstHop, UPM Kymmene and Saxo Bank in the Nordics; Fujitsu Siemens Computers, T-Systems and Francotyp-Postalia in Germany; Swisscom Mobile, Sicap and Aastra Telecom in Switzerland.



“Last year proved that the German market is set to grow in terms of an increasing number of German companies outsourcing their IT functions. We have had a very successful year of cooperation with our Germany-based clientele in 2006, and expect more customers from this region coming in to use our services with the purpose of both getting access to specific technology skills and reducing costs,” admitted Ekaterina Zabelinskaya, Director, International Business Unit, Reksoft, - “Total IT spending in Germany is forecast by EITO to climb by 3,4% in 2006 with outsourcing being the main growth engine of the market, driven by an increasing search for cost reduction and flexibility. German companies will rely heavily on outsourcing services in 2007 and this fact means that we are in the right place at the right time.”

