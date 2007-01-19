File Sharing Becomes Easy With Acritum Femitter HTTP-FTP Server

Moscow, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2007 --Acritum Software has released Femitter HTTP-FTP Server 1.0, a handy file sharing application for Windows. The program makes your files and other data available to your friends and colleagues without much trouble.



If you are looking for an easy way of sharing files with your friends, this software is likely to be the right thing for you. Your friends won't need to install anything at all because any web browser such as Internet Explorer or Mozilla FireFox will be enough for them to download your files or upload their files to your computer via Internet or LAN. There is absolutely no need for you to spend hours to configure the server: as soon as you run the Femitter Server, it is ready to use.



You may use it as your own web-based Bulletin Board System (BBS) with some information for your friends, or as a huge storage for music, video, photo or other kinds of files, the size of which is only limited by the capacity of your hard drive. The files can be transferred not only via HTTP protocol, but also via FTP protocol, and it makes the file transfer really fast.



Optionally, you may protect the access to your server by creating user accounts with passwords. Every user may have his/her specific folders for browsing, uploading and downloading files and his/her specific read and write permissions inside these folders.



To make the access to your computer really easy, Acritum Software gives you a static URL like http://yourname.femitter.com, which will always redirect your users to your computer, even if you have a dynamic IP address.



Femitter Server runs on Windows 95/98/Me/NT4/2000/XP/2003. The product bundle costs only $49.95 (US) and includes the server software with free lifetime updates as well as the registration of the http://yourname.femitter.com domain for 1-year. You can download a fully functional trial version and get a free account to test redirection on Acritum website: http://www.acritum.com/.



