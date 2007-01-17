Duct Tape Marketing Blogger John Jantsch to Share Advice on StartupNation

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2007 --Learn small business marketing tips on StartupNation Radio January 20



What:

John Jantsch, creator of Duct Tape Marketing, www.ducttapemarketing.com, discusses his practical guide to marketing a small business on StartupNation Radio.



Who:

Jantsch is a veteran marketing coach, presenter, award-winning blogger and author of Duct Tape Marketing: The World's Most Practical Small Business Marketing Guide.



His Duct Tape Marketing Blog was chosen as a Forbes favorite for small business and marketing, and is a Harvard Business School featured marketing site.



When: Saturday, Jan. 20, 2007

Listen live (radio or online) or call in 866-557-8278

(7-8 p.m. EST/4-5 p.m. PST)

Podcast available at StartupNation Radio, www.startupnation.com/pages/radio, starting Monday, Jan. 22



Why:

Get valuable tips from entrepreneurial experts and StartupNation Radio hosts Jeff and Rich Sloan, and start your small business now!



Appear on StartupNation Radio and get expert advice for your startup!

Visit http://www.startupnation.com/pages/radio/index.asp or call-in 866-557-8278 (7 p.m.-8 p.m. EST/4 p.m.-5 p.m. PST) to ask the Sloan brothers your questions live on the air. If chosen, you’ll have the opportunity to promote your new business to a nationwide audience and get valuable startup advice!



About StartupNation® and the Sloan Brothers

Founded by lifelong entrepreneurs Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation provides entrepreneurial advice through a nationally-syndicated radio program and online content for entrepreneurs who want to start and grow a business. At www.startupnation.com, entrepreneurs can access articles, podcasts and seminars, as well as network with peers and mentors in StartupNation’s online community. The Sloan brothers, authors of StartupNation: Open for Business (Doubleday, 2005, $16.95), have been featured in numerous national publications and frequently appear on national television.



Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, melanie@startupnation.com, 248-540-9660 ext. 333

