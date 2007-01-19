Donna Wood from Macdonald & Wood Sotheby’s International Realty adds IDX to Website

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2007 --Eugene based IDX, Inc. today announced the addition of Macdonald & Wood Sotheby’s International Realty’s Donna Wood to its suite of real estate clients. Wood now uses IDX, Inc.’s primary application, IDX Broker, to display and completely integrate Multiple Listing Service (MLS) listings on her personal website. This allows her to retain leads generated from direct traffic, rather than losing out to the listing broker through the use of traditional framed MLS search tools.



The IDX Broker application provides agents, brokers and other real estate professionals with the tools needed to create a competitive advantage in a growing real estate market.



The objective in developing a website with an integrated IDX/MLS data feed is to generate new leads quickly at a low cost to the client. With automatic email announcements, custom client home views and advanced admin and integration controls, Wood’s clients now have access to the entire MLS database on her website. This gives her website an advantage over those that don’t integrate the MLS listings with the IDX search tools and gives her listings free advertising on other real estate websites that also display the MLS data.



Additional benefits of using IDX Broker include the ability to automatically create featured listing pages, check the status of new MLS listings and generate automatic emails 24/7. And as a member of the MLSPIN-Massachusetts MLS, Wood provides her clients with access to a wide range of listings, seamless search tools to easily view each listing and an agent roster to learn more about the Macdonald & Wood team.



About Donna Wood

As Co-Founder and Owner of Macdonald & Wood Sotheby’s International Realty, Donna Wood has been actively involved in residential brokerage since 1969. Donna is a Certified Buyer Specialist, a Senior Real Estate Specialist and a Certified Residential Specialist and is dedicated to helping all her clients successfully achieve their real estate goals.



About IDX, Inc.

Headquartered in Eugene, Oregon, IDX, Inc. is a leading provider of web-based applications for real estate professionals throughout the U.S. IDX, Inc. offers two primary applications: IDX Broker and SLM Pro. IDX Broker allows individual real estate agents and brokers to integrate listings from their Multiple Listing Service (MLS) seamlessly into their own real estate website. This integrated IDX data feed allows agents and brokers to generate and manage leads online from all listings in their respective area of specialty. SLM Pro is a Sponsored Listings Management marketing program that assists businesses with the complex task of creating and managing a dynamic online marketing plan. SLM Pro uses a unique approach to online ad placement that maximizes the overall reach of a user’s website, while delivering relevant and targeted traffic efficiently. For more information about IDX, Inc. services and products, please visit http://www.idxbroker.com or call (800)421-9668.

