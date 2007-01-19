Idokorro Mobile Named a Finalist for Prestigious Ibm Lotus Award

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2007 --Idokorro Mobile today announced that it was chosen as one of two finalists for the IBM Lotus Award in the Best Tool/Utility Solution category for the 13th annual IBM Lotus Awards.



The IBM Lotus Awards recognize exceptional IBM PartnerWorld members that specialize in Lotus software solutions and have excelled at providing quality products, innovative solutions and superior services to customers. Just last year, Mobile Admin won the Lotus Advisor Award in the Editor’s Choice category.



Idokorro Mobile will be demonstrating the latest versions of its applications at Lotusphere 2007 in Orlando, Florida from January 22nd to 25th at booth #229.



Mobile Admin is a comprehensive solution with an easy-to-use interface, offering the ability to perform a full range of network management functions from a wireless handheld device, including managing IBM Lotus Domino and other servers such as Microsoft Windows, Active Directory, SQL Server, Novell eDirectory/NDS, Oracle, BlackBerry Enterprise Server (BES), Citrix and VMware.



With Mobile Admin administrators have instant access to their Lotus Domino servers using their wireless handheld. Mobile Admin allows Domino administrators to send Domino Console commands from their handhelds, respond to administration requests, edit Server Documents or manage People and Groups. In emergency situations, administrators who are on-the-go can use Mobile Admin to resolve problems almost instantly instead of using more conventional, time-consuming methods like setting up a VNC connection with a laptop.



Mobile Admin significantly accelerates response time by giving on-call administrators the power to perform high demand tasks like resetting passwords, rebooting servers, managing services, users and print jobs from virtually anywhere.



“It is always an honor to receive recognition for the excellence of our products from industry leaders,” says David MacFarlane, President of Idokorro Mobile Inc. “Mobile Admin is the most robust, secure, and feature-rich mobile management application out there. It is consistently chosen over our competitor’s solutions and it is being used to help companies, from small local businesses to some of the world’s largest corporations, save time and money. We are honored to be selected by IBM as a finalist in the category of Best Tool/Utility Solution.”



About Idokorro’s Mobile Access Solutions

Idokorro’s flagship application, Mobile Admin, allows users to manage their servers using a fast and easy-to-use interface from almost any wireless device or web browser. Servers users can manage include Citrix, Windows, Active Directory, Exchange, SQL, BlackBerry Enterprise Server, Domino, Novell, Oracle, and much more. Mobile SSH supports VT100, IBM 5250, and IBM 3270 terminal emulation to give users Telnet and SSH terminal access to a wide range of network devices and applications from a wireless device. Mobile Desktop, users can view the screen and control the mouse and keyboard of remote computers that are running Windows Terminal Services, Remote Desktop, or VNC. Mobile File Manager lets users manage files and folders on remote servers through WebDAV, FTP and SFTP.



About Idokorro Mobile, Inc.

Idokorro was founded in 2001 and is now the leader in providing mobile access solutions. Idokorro's products allow users to monitor, maintain, and manage their networks, computers, and other network devices from practically anywhere — streamlining operations, decreasing costly network down-time, and accelerating service responses. The company is self-financed and serves a global customer base of over 2000 corporations. For more information, please visit www.idokorro.com, or call 1.613.789.1818.

