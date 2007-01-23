BMC Capital Provides $1.875M Loan for an Apartment Complex in Emporia, Kansas

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2007 --BMC Capital announced on Wednesday, January 17, 2007, that it originated a $1.875 million loan for the refinance of Village Apartments, an 80-unit complex located at 503 East 12th Street in Emporia, Kansas.



Todd Davis, a vice president at BMC Capital’s Dallas headquarters, provided the Kansas borrower with 10-year fixed rate, 30-year amortization financing on a 73% loan-to-value mortgage. Despite an ownership period of less than two years, BMC was able to size the loan based on appraised value instead of purchase price due to asset quality and sponsorship strength.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Midwest and anticipates originating at least 200 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.



