World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Strategy Guide Now Available from Killer Guides

Sao Paolo, Brazil -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2007 --With the World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Guide game strategy publisher Killer Guides adds the first expansion of Blizzard's World of Warcraft expansion to its portfolio. On over 100 pages players receive a collection of hints and advice on how to beat the game add-on. The World of Warcraft hint book is now available as a .pdf download for $24.99 on http://www.killerguides.com.



With the 169 page manual the company has taken an unusual approach to online games. Instead of providing general advice, the guide actually describes a single progression path, eliminating the traditional diversity players feature in those games. Killer Guides hereby focuses much more on the competitive aspect – how to reach the maximum level before the competition – which means other players. A free sample of the guide is available at: http://www.killerguides.com/samples/wow_bc-guide_sample.pdf



Author of the World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Guide is Dugas, a member of the long-standing and well respected guild "The Syndicate. His previous experience include a World of Warcraft Warlock Guide and an Engineering Guide, both of which he completed for Killer Guides Ltda.



With the rise of companies specializing in acquiring and re-selling items and currency in online games, Killer Guides expects to count not only frustrated consumers among its customers. "We recently noticed a growing number of business customers", explains Lucio Pereira, director of marketing at Killer Guides Ltda. "most of them use it to train staff who acquires wealth inside the game that can then be sold to players for real money".



Killer Guides Ltda operates an online shop for unofficial strategy guides to online role-playing games at http://www.killerguides.com The company currently provides 75 strategy guides for 14 different games. The company is not sponsored, controlled or affiliated with any game publisher or developer. Since it's inception in February 2006, the company managed to cover 80% of the major US and European online role-playing games.



For more information or a free review copy, please contact Bernard Silva at bernard.silva@killerguides.com.

