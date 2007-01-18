New SIM Card Editor Dekart SIM Manager 2.0 to Edit and Backup Contents of GSM, 3G and Nextel Cards

Chisinau, Moldova -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2007 --Dekart (www.dekart.com), a developer of information security and smart card management solutions, launches version 2.0 of its popular Dekart SIM Manager. This mobile phone card editor allows creating and editing phonebook entries of GSM SIM, 3G USIM, CDMA R-UIM and Nextel SIM cards, and performing timely backups in case of mobile phone loss or upgrade. Dekart SIM Manager significantly saves costs on managing contact data within small and large companies.



SIM Manager is an advanced SIM card management tool. It eliminates the need to use a phone’s cumbersome keypad and small display for managing contacts and other data. The new version of SIM card manager is fully compatible with Nextel, 3G SIM and CDMA R-UIM cards, while preserving the compatibility with older GSM cards. This makes it possible to synchronize the contents of different SIM cards when you switch from one mobile network to another. Synchronization is further extended by SIM Manager’s ability to export the contacts of a SIM to a CSV file, which can be loaded by a mail-client, or a PIM-application. Now you can synchronize your Outlook address-book with the phonebook of your SIM, merge the contacts of your phone and PDA, etc.



SIM Manager uses any PC/SC-compliant smart card reader to manage the data on the SIM card. The program does not require a phone; therefore it is a fact that the solution still works after the phone is upgraded, or when a switch to a different mobile operator is made. There is no need to purchase a special data-cable for your phone either.



Pricing: A personal or business license costs USD $29.00 (Volume discounts apply). English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Swedish and Ukrainian language interfaces available. Download the trial version – a full featured version during the 30-day trial period from http://www.dekart.com/free_download/



About Dekart

Dekart develops trusted IT security solutions that address today’s endpoint security challenges. Founded in 1995, Dekart now serves several thousands of businesses and enterprises around the world. Dekart’s solutions help clients comply with governmental regulations such as the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, HIPAA and Sarbanes-Oxley by eliminating data and identity theft and providing proper user authentication and data protection within the enterprise. These solutions include hard disk encryption and file encryption, and smart card and biometric authentication for multiple platforms. Dekart also delivers SIM and smart card management solutions, and manufactures the world's smallest USB plug-in smart card reader, compatible with all types of smart cards available on the market today. The company is headquartered in Chisinau, Republic of Moldova, with resellers and OEM partners worldwide.



For more information, please contact:



Irina Oltu

Business Development Manager

Email: i.oltu@dekart.com

Telephone: (+373) 22 245580

www.dekart.com

