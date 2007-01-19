HometownQuotes Hires Director of Public Relations

Franklin, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2007 --HometownQuotes starts the new year with a new addition to its staff. Krista Farmer, a graduate of Belmont University, is taking the role as Director of Public Relations for the Franklin, Tennessee based insurance quote company.



“We are extremely excited to have someone of Krista’s caliber join HometownQuotes. Her expertise and drive make her a valuable addition to our team,” said Hunter Ingram, the president and CEO of HometownQuotes.



Farmer has a diverse public relations background that includes work with the YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee, the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, the Country Music Association and Laughing Penguin Publicity.



“I’m very enthusiastic about working with the staff at HometownQuotes. For such a young company, they have done so much and I look forward to being a part of what they do in the future,” said Farmer.



Graduating cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in public relations, she was a founding member of Belmont’s PRSSA Chapter and served for one year as president on its executive board. While at Belmont, she participated in several internships and held a job to self-fund her education. Not only was she selected as a recipient of the Nashville Chapter of the International Association of Business Communicator scholarship, she is the first Belmont student to receive this award.



Prior to her studies at Belmont, Farmer was a member of the Southeastern Illinois College forensics team, through which she won several national speaking championships. She completed her Associate of Arts at SIC in her hometown of Harrisburg, Illinois.



