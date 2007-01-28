Create Weapons of Mass Reduction in Your Community

Nevada City, California -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2007 -- What if a thousand of your readers--friends and neighbors--could embark on a fitness makeover together? Imagine the momentum as hundreds of people in your community rediscover the power of teamwork and partnership! Imagine the fellowship as they share their weight loss trials and triumphs! Carole Carson, the woman who helped her own community shape up and lose 4 tons, wants to help your readers get fit together.



Just before turning 60, Carole Carson totally remade her life. In weekly newspaper articles she chronicled her 62-pound weight loss and inspired more than 1,000 people to team up and lose nearly 8,000 of fat in two months.



With the release of her book From Fat to Fit: Turn Yourself into a Weapon of Mass Reduction (Hound Press, April 2007), she’s on a mission to communicate her empowering message: “You and your friends can have fun, get fit and lose weight!”



Is your community ready to accept the challenge? The winner of the Community Meltdown Contest will receive Carole’s guidance throughout a revolutionary transformation--from the initial planning through the final celebration.



To enter, applicants should send a 2-minute VHS tape or DVD on why their community should win a Community Meltdown along with a brief written plan (no more than 150 words) to Hound Press, PO Box 2328, Nevada City, CA 95959.



The deadline to enter is January 30, 2007. Only one community will be chosen. For more details and complete contest rules, go to http://www.houndpress.com.



For more information, please contact Mary Ellen Gross, Sizzle!, 858-456-0707, sizzle@san.rr.com.

