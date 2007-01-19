Four Guest Soloists Set For Music City Community Chorus Debut Performance

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2007 --Four guests soloists have been selected for the Music City Community Chorus’s January 30 debut concert at Christ Church Cathedral. Accompanied by the thirty-two-piece Excelsior Chamber Orchestra, and directed by Renee Grant-Williams, the MCCC will perform Beethoven’s Mass in C Major and Vivaldi’s Gloria.



Guest soloists for the event will include: Julie Cox, soprano, has performance credits that include Opera Colorado, Nashville Opera, Nashville Symphony, and City Center in New York;



Olivia Ward, mezzo soprano, who has appeared with the Nevada Opera, Nashville Opera, Mobile Opera and has sung with the Nashville, Virginia, and Chattanooga symphony orchestras;



Thomas Studebaker, tenor, who has to his credit sixty-five performances with the Metropolitan Opera in New York and appearances with a wide range of orchestras from the New York Philharmonic to the Tokoyo Symphony;



Keith Moore bass-baritone, whose resume includes performances at New York City’s Lincoln Center and with the Nashville Opera. He is the head of the voice faculty at Belmont University.



“I’m thrilled by the caliber of our soloists,” says Grant-Williams. “I had no idea the talent pool for classical singers in Nashville ran so deep. These singers are truly world-class.”



“The Mass in C Major has a unique structure. Unlike many other classical choral works, which follow a pattern of separate movements for the soloists and the chorus, the Beethoven is a true ensemble piece, requiring an intricate weaving of chorus and solos throughout. We are fortunate to have soloists who bring a high level of musicianship to the piece.”



The Music City Community Chorus’s debut is offered free to the public. The concert begins promptly at 7:30 pm on Tuesday, January 30. Parking is available in lots A, B, and C at the back and sides of Christ Church Cathedral, at 900 Broadway. Call 615/259-4900 for an interview or additional information. Audition information for the spring season may be found at www.MusicCityCommunityChorus.org.

