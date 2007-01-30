Eileen Blocker chooses IDX Search Application for Magnolia Properties Website

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2007 --Eugene based IDX, Inc. today announced the addition of Magnolia Properties’ Eileen Blocker to its suite of real estate based search applications online. Blocker now uses the latest version of IDX Broker to display and completely integrate Multiple Listing Service (MLS) listings on her personal website. This allows her to retain leads generated from direct traffic, rather than losing out to the listing broker through the use of traditional framed MLS search tools.



The IDX Broker application provides agents, brokers and other real estate professionals with the tools needed to create a competitive advantage in a growing real estate market.



The objective in developing a website with an integrated MLS data feed is to generate new leads at a low cost for the client. With automatic email announcements, custom client home views, and advanced admin and integration controls, Blocker’s clients now have access to the entire MLS listing database on her website. And as a member of Florida’s NEFMLS, Blocker’s clients can search that MLS quickly and easily using IDX search tools.



Additional benefits of using IDX Broker include the ability to automatically create featured listing pages, check the status of new MLS listings and generate automatic emails 24/7.



About Eileen Blocker

With over 20 years of real estate experience, Eileen Blocker is the Owner and Managing Broker of Magnolia Properties. Eileen was awarded the prestigious Eckerd’s National Salute to 100 Women and has been nationally recognized for her professionalism and her commitment to excellence, education and service. Eileen is dedicated to providing all her clients with the best possible service for every real estate transaction.



About IDX, Inc.

Headquartered in Eugene, Oregon, IDX, Inc. is a leading provider of web-based applications for real estate professionals throughout the U.S. IDX, Inc. offers two primary applications: IDX Broker and SLM Pro. IDX Broker allows individual real estate agents and brokers to integrate listings from their Multiple Listing Service (MLS) seamlessly into their own real estate website. This integrated IDX data feed allows agents and brokers to generate and manage leads online from all listings in their respective area of specialty. SLM Pro is a Sponsored Listings Management marketing program that assists businesses with the complex task of creating and managing a dynamic online marketing plan. SLM Pro uses a unique approach to online ad placement that maximizes the overall reach of a user’s website, while delivering relevant and targeted traffic efficiently. For more information about IDX, Inc. services and products, please visit http://www.idxbroker.com or call (800)421-9668.

