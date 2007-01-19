MailFoundry Defeats Spam Botnets With RedListing(TM) Anti-Spam Technology

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2007 --MailFoundry, the world's smartest anti-spam solution, today announces new, patent pending RedListing anti-spam layer for its acclaimed MessageIQ anti-spam engine. RedListing defeats botnet spam attacks with no false positives and zero hour, realtime detection capabilities.



"RedListing gives all MailFoundry products unmatched capabilities in defeating botnet email harvesting and brute force dictionary attacks," remarked David C. Troup, CEO and Founder of MailFoundry. "MailFoundry's MessageIQ engine already leads the industry with real world kill rates and the lowest false positives found in any anti-spam solution, now we're taking it to the next level with RedListing technology."



MessageIQ 3.0 is the latest anti-spam engine released in 2006 by MailFoundry to its appliance and hosted anti-spam customers worldwide. A completely new code base and engine profile, MessageIQ is the anti-spam industry's latest generation of spam killing technology that isn't plagued by learning heuristics, spam spoofing and image spam that easily slips past other systems.



"In addition to protecting the customer's email servers, all MailFoundry units will soon share the data creating a zero hour detection system to benefit all of our more than five million users around the globe," said Mr. Troup. "MailFoundry continues to innovate with new anti-spam technologies while the rest of the industry struggles with older systems that are failing against today's new spam threats. The technology in MailFoundry isn't found in any other competing anti-spam solution on the planet giving our customers the decisive edge in winning the war on spam, viruses, fraud and identity theft."



MessageIQ 3.0 with RedListing is available in the entire MailFoundry best selling line of anti-spam appliances and also on its hosted anti-spam service where the first 10 mailboxes are free. Appliances can be ordered online starting at $999 with no per user fees from http://www.MailFoundry.com, calling 1-888-302-MAIL (6245) or through the MailFoundry worldwide reseller network.



MailFoundry is the leading provider of anti-spam appliances and subscription services based on human intelligence spam profiles that protect more than five million email addresses worldwide. MailFoundry's line of network appliances protect 250 to 30,000 users per unit and each comes with a free 30-day trial.



MailFoundry will be exhibiting at the upcoming RSA Security show in San Francisco February 5-8 and will be providing product demos and free trials for RSA attendees. Visit MailFoundry at booth 519 (left side of hall).

