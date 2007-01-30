Award-winning Music Video Director Shane Drake Is in Sin City to Shoot the Higher’s New Video

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2007 --Red Van Pictures owner, Shane Drake, is currently in Las Vegas shooting the last day of his new music video for Epitaph Records’ rock band The Higher’s new track “Insurance.”



The two-day shoot is set to primarily take place on the world famous Las Vegas strip at the Frontier Hotel and Casino. In a glorious homage to the classic days of Vegas splendor, The Higher will usher in the New Year with a raucous romp through the debauchery and recklessness that still fuels the town’s multi-billion dollar enterprise.



“I’ve always wanted to shoot in a Vegas casino, and I finally get that opportunity. Capitalizing on the towns high energy, non-stop propulsion of sex drugs and rock n’ roll, in the video, The Higher will ring synonymous with such acts as Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr., as they infuse grooving rhythmic styles with their youthful lust for life and all its pleasures,” says director Shane Drake.



Per Drake, the goal of the video is to sell a specific vibe rather than tell a story. With a rich cast of characters and a visually stimulating environment, the band serves as the nucleus with their powerhouse performance. Throughout the song, Drake will show characters in the casino, partying in different venues at the hotel. As the song draws to its conclusion, the party spills out onto the street in front of the bands performance. On-lookers will be welcomed in the shots as the video ends with a number of glorious shots of men and women of all ages partying together in a harmonious display of humanity.



About Shane Drake:



Drake has directed numerous music videos over the past five years for noteworthy bands such as Gym Class Heroes, Fall Out Boy and Hawthorne Heights. However, as of recent, he is best known for his videos for Panic! At the Disco. In 2006, Drake received MTV’s highest honor of “VIDEO OF THE YEAR” for Panic! At The Disco’s “I Write Sins Not Tragedies”. Constantly striving to expand his abilities, Drake has crossed into multiple genres’ including rock, pop, and most recently hip hop with his new video for Trick Daddy’s “Bet That.”



About The Higher:



The Higher, from Las Vegas, Nevada, are a blend of emo rock, pop and R&B. The Higher’s album “On Fire” will be available in stores everywhere on March 6, 2007.



For more information, or to schedule an interview with Shane Drake, please contact Mona Loring at (805) 231-3182 or contact@monaloring.com.

