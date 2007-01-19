ControlScan and Superior Commerce have partnered to offer affordable internet security and marketing services to Superior Commerce’s customers.

Atlanta, GA and Detroit, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2007 --In an effort to help protect their customers and increase internet security on the web, Superior Commerce, a Nexeo Media Group Company and the leading provider of custom E-Commerce web applications and shopping cart systems, announced today that it has partnered with ControlScan. http://www.controlscan.com is an authorized PCI Scanning Vendor and a leading internet security and marketing company. The agreement illustrates http://www.controlscan.com and Superior Commerce’s continued commitment to building consumer confidence, protecting privacy and battling online thieves.



Superior Commerce formed this strategic partnership with http://www.controlscan.com to expand its product offerings to their customers as well as help its customers meet the mandatory requirements of PCI Compliance. PCI Compliance applies to all companies that accept process and or store credit card information. Failure to comply can result in strict fines and the loss of the ability to accept credit cards which is devastating to a business. As an authorized PCI Scanning Vendor, http://www.controlscan.com is able to perform the quarterly scanning and provide the annual self assessment questionnaire that is needed for compliance.



Through their unique process, http://www.controlscan.com will conduct security tests and audits of Superior Commerce customers and certify their site’s security. http://www.controlscan.com ’s “Verified Secure” scanning service will test a websites security for over 11,000 known vulnerabilities. These tests can be performed on an on demand and automated basis and are updated every 12 hours to ensure that a website is tested for the most recent vulnerabilities. If a vulnerability is ever found on the website, http://www.controlscan.com ’s Absolute Support department will work with the company to help resolve the vulnerability and continue monitoring the website to ensure that the site remains threat free.



Superior Commerce customers that decide to use http://www.controlscan.com ’s internet security and marketing services will also receive business background reviews and be kept up to date with the most recent online privacy laws. Upon completion of the business background review, companies will have access to the Business Background Review Certification that will certify that a company as safe to do business with. The Privacy Protected Certification will be awarded to companies once a review of the company’s privacy practices has been performed by http://www.controlscan.com. By displaying Http://www.controlscan.com’s Certifications on their websites, Superior Comerce customers will address the foremost concerns of their online browsers.



“Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers,” says http://www.controlscan.com ’s CEO Richard Stanton. “Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously. By passing the audits associated with the http://www.controlscan.com ’s different security plans, Superior Commerce customers are reassured that this company is committed to protecting their personal and credit card information and providing a safe online shopping experience.”



“As information about privacy and security becomes more rampant, consumers are learning that it is not safe to give just any business their personal information. Likewise, businesses owners understand that they must take precautions to protect themselves and their customers from these criminals,” said Gus Mumby at Superior Commerce. “By partnering with http://www.controlscan.com we hope to give both parties the assurance that their transactions are secure.”



About http://www.controlscan.com ’s Security Plans

ControlScan’s security certifications are rapidly becoming the industry standard for privacy protection. The certificates assist in meeting the criteria for mandates in Europe, Japan, Canada, ISO and the USA. As a business is put through the certification process, http://www.controlscan.com is able to show the company where its weaknesses lie. If a company does not pass the initial test, http://www.controlscan.com security experts will work with the company to increase its security and help them meet http://www.controlscan.com ‘s standards. Therefore, customers who see Http://www.controlscan.com certifications on a website can shop with ease, knowing that the business is working towards ensuring online safety.



About Superior Commerce, a Nexeo Media Group Company

Superior Commerce was founded on the philosophy of establishing lasting partnerships with web service providers, and helping to expand those providers’ business capabilities by offering while-label relationships and reduced rates for application development services.



Superior Commerce specializes in custom E-Commerce Web Applications, Shopping Carts, and Web Site Programming using Coldfusion.

For more information visit http://superiorcommerce.com



About http://www.controlscan.com

http://www.controlscan.com provides third party verification and services to identify, measure and prioritize security, privacy, quality, accessibility and compliance risks that exist on corporate web properties. Our solutions provide the visibility and control necessary to evaluate a company’s web property risk exposure, and to put processes and procedures in place to effectively implement online governance strategies. For more information visit http://www.controlscan.com or call, toll free, at 1-800-825-3301.

