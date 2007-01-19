CustomScoop Launches ClipIQ 5.0 Online News Clipping Service

Concord, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2007 --CustomScoop, a leader in customizable media monitoring technology and services, announced today the launch of a new version of its online news clipping service. The product, called CustomScoop ClipIQ, is available for use by existing customers starting today.



“I am very excited about this new version of our flagship product,” said Chip Griffin, CEO for CustomScoop. “We’ve come a long way from the days of news clipping, to delivering a product that utilizes cutting-edge technology to simplify daily activities of PR and marketing professionals.”



CustomScoop ClipIQ customers will now have access to a broad array of additional features.



- Enhanced Clip Sorting. As public relations and marketing professionals are inundated with information relevant to their business, ClipIQ now includes even more options for searching and sorting the clips in their account helping them make sense of it all. For example, users can now sort the clips in their account by relevancy or exclude “simple mentions” (where their keyword appears only once).



- Additional Reporting Options. PR Measurement continues to be a hot topic in the industry, requiring professionals in this field to gauge the effectiveness of their programs. To assist them in this endeavor, ClipIQ users now have additional reporting capability. Users can convert clip reports to Excel spreadsheet or PDF format for easy reference.



- Customizable Design. In an effort to continue to deliver a truly custom solution to every customer, CustomScoop has enabled additional customization of the ClipIQ user interface. Now every ClipIQ customer is able to tailor the account setup to each individual’s needs.



- Media Outreach. CustomScoop ClipIQ customers can now add a media database to their online news clipping service. This expansive database of media contact information, called Media Bullseye, appears as another tab within the client’s account.



CustomScoop ClipIQ is available in three editions. ClipIQ Standard Edition is available for those organizations looking to simply track and sort relevant news clips. To get more from the clips in your account, ClipIQ Professional Edition provides additional data analysis capabilities. ClipIQ Enterprise Edition is the most powerful version of CustomScoop’s media monitoring solutions, and is optimized for PR agencies and large organizations with broad monitoring needs, multiple users, and demanding reporting and analysis requirements. CustomScoop ClipIQ is a web-based solution and is priced based on a flat-fee model (no-per-clip charges), starting at $299 per month.



CustomScoop offers a two-week free trial of ClipIQ. To start, visit www.customscoop.com/freetrial.



About CustomScoop

CustomScoop, a leader in customizable media monitoring technology and services, delivers relevant market intelligence to its customers in public relations, marketing, sales, investor relations, and competitive intelligence. CustomScoop’s solution utilizes proprietary software and an extensive database of sources to deliver in the areas where traditional news clipping services fall short: speed, accuracy, and detailed reporting. CustomScoop is headquartered in Concord, NH. For more information, visit http://www.customscoop.com.

