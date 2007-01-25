Cornerstone BioPharma, J-Med Pharmaceuticals and Sovereign Pharmaceuticals Settle Pending Litigation Concerning U.S. Patent No. 6,270,796

Cary, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2007 --Cornerstone BioPharma (“Cornerstone”) of Cary, North Carolina, and J-Med Pharmaceuticals (“J-Med”) of Boston, Massachusetts, today announced that they have settled pending patent litigation with Sovereign Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., (“Sovereign”) of Fort Worth, Texas, in connection with U.S. Patent No. 6,270,796 (“the ‘796 patent”). The litigation was brought by the patent owner J-Med and licensee Cornerstone, who markets and sells the AlleRx™ Dose Pack.



AlleRx™ Dose Pack is one of three respiratory focused brands in the Cornerstone product line. The AlleRx™ Dose Pack is a prescribed AM/PM dosing regimen, available in a 10-day and 30-day supply, indicated for relief of the symptoms of vasomotor rhinitis and allergic rhinitis (runny nose associated with high pollen counts and specific year-round allergens). Over 30 million people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with allergic rhinitis alone.



”Cornerstone is dedicated to the development and commercialization of niche respiratory products that serve both the healthcare professionals and their patients,” said Craig Collard, President and CEO of Cornerstone BioPharma. “We will continue to defend the licensed invention of the AlleRx™ Dose Pack against all infringers,” he added.



As part of the settlement, Sovereign entered into a consent judgment confirming the validity and enforceability of the ‘796 patent. Sovereign will cease manufacturing a product intended to be packaged in violation of the ‘796 patent. Sovereign has further agreed to a permanent injunction and admitted that the products they manufactured infringed the ‘796 patent. Cornerstone and J-Med have agreed to not pursue damages for Sovereign’s past infringement.



“The settlement and consent judgment entered by the Court confirm the validity and enforceability of J-Med’s ‘796 patent. With a substantial patent portfolio, J-Med remains dedicated to providing novel therapies to physicians and patients that significantly improve patient care,” said Allan Weinstein, M.D., President of J-Med Pharmaceuticals.



By agreement, Cornerstone, J-Med and Sovereign will make no further public announcements about the resolution of the litigation beyond these written statements.



About Cornerstone BioPharma

Cornerstone BioPharma, Inc. (www.cornerstonebiopharma.com), located next to North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, is an emerging specialty pharmaceutical company that is currently focused on the development and commercialization of niche prescription medications in the respiratory arena. Cornerstone is actively engaged in strategic licensing of additional prescription products through acquisitions, strategic partnerships and new product development.



About J-Med

J-Med Pharmaceuticals is a 19-year-old intellectual property pharmaceutical company founded by physicians who invent, develop and patent pharmaceutical products and methods, primarily directed to the treatment of respiratory ailments. J-Med actively licenses its patents and patented technologies, and these patent-protected products are manufactured and sold throughout the United States.



About Sovereign

Sovereign Pharmaceuticals (www.sovpharm.com), established 1990, is a privately owned and operated company. Sovereign’s committed team of employees excels in cGMP training and is focused on delivering high quality products in a timely manner. During the past three years Sovereign has upgraded equipment and facilities to meet the demands of its customers. The firm has recently completed a major expansion of its Research and Development Department, moving that department to the state-of-the-art 7,200 square foot facility and employing several scientists and additional support personnel.

