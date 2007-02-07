Swimming With Sharks: Audio Book/Compilation CD and 2nd Edition Book Available Now

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2007 --Since the initial release of Swimming with Sharks: A Real-World How to Guide to Success (and Failure) in the Business of Music, the book – and the two authors – have experienced a growth in success beyond all predictions…so much so that a second edition is now available!



The co-authors – Melissa Deskovic of Vatic Media and Bernadette Giacomazzo of Akasha Multimedia – have issued a joint statement: “It is an honor and a pleasure to announce that, not only have we made a second edition of the book available, but the book has been signed to a one of a kind record deal with Conquer the World Records, and a distribution deal with Stretch the Skies Entertainment. Thanks to these two wonderful companies, our book – our brainchild – is now an audio book and compilation CD in one. It is now available through all major download outlets – including Napster and Rhapsody – as well as thousands of retailers nationwide, including FYE and Coconuts.”



Critics of the book have already described it as well-researched, informative, and clever. The accolades have poured in from all over the world, earning critical acclaim in the United States, England, and Australia; it has even garnered attention from some major publishers. The acclaim from the book has earned industry recognition for both Giacomazzo and Deskovic: they were featured panelists at the Dewey Beach Music Conference in 2006, and the Functioning Band Series in 2007; Giacomazzo also contributed to the UK’s best-selling book Ever Dated a Psycho? (available for purchase at www.amazon.co.uk). Boasting photos from the agency-represented, award-winning Giacomazzo (featuring such indie notables as Abby Gennett of Slunt, Jen Arroyo of Suicide City (ex-Kittie), and rock’n’roll guitarist Wilson Lihn), Swimming with Sharks has also obtained endorsements from Hot Picks, Karma Microphones, and Halo Guitars. The audio book/compilation CD also features tracks from up-and-coming artists Doe (www.myspace.com/iamdoe), Finespun (www.myspace.com/finespun), and A Conspiracy of Hope (www.myspace.com/aconspiracyofhope). It is the first – and only – audio book and compilation CD of its kind.



Conquer The World Records was started in 1991 by Mike "CTW" Warden. Over the years, the label has put out many records and discovered bands that have touched the hearts of thousands of fans. The label's vision continues as they now branch out into the cutting edge of audio book publishing. Stretch the Skies Entertainment provides online and retail marketing distribution for countless independent artists through their partnership with Trans World Entertainment. Stretch the Skies artists are available at thousands of stores nationwide, including FYE, Coconuts, Wherehouse Music, Music Land, and Strawberries.



With the advance buzz for the book already at a fever pitch, it won’t be long before Swimming with Sharks continues to stretch the skies and conquer the world. Are you ready for it?



To purchase Swimming with Sharks, visit:

http://www.myspace.com/swimmingwithsharksbook



For further information, please contact



Akasha Multimedia of New York City

http://www.akashamultimedia.com

info@akashamultimedia.com

