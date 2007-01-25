BMC Construction Lending Provides $1.675M and $3.350M Bridge Loans for Storage Facilities in Dallas and Grand Prairie, Texas

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2007 --BMC Construction Lending announced that it originated a $1,675,000 bridge loan for Storage Plus of North Arlington. Improvements consist of a 540 unit storage facility on 3.2 acres located on Hwy. 360 in Grand Prairie. In a related transaction, BMC Construction lending also originated a $3,350,000 bridge loan for a Storage Plus facility located on Preston Rd., just South of Hwy. 190 (George Bush Turnpike). Improvements for this property consist of a 958 unit self storage facility on 4.2 acres. Both properties were developed and are owned by 5B Investments, Inc. a realty development company headquartered in Sun Valley, Idaho.



About BMC Construction Lending



BMC Construction Lending is a real estate lender who provides construction, bridge and mezzanine loans in the $2 to $25 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Construction Lending finances real estate in all 50 states.



