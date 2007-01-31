IDX Search Tools Give Management ONE Group a Competitive Advantage

Eugene, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2007 --Eugene based IDX, Inc. today announced the addition of Management ONE Group to its suite of real estate clients. Management ONE Group now uses IDX, Inc.’s primary application, IDX Broker, to display and completely integrate Multiple Listing Service (MLS) listings on its personal website. This allows Management ONE Group to retain leads generated from direct traffic, rather than losing out to the listing broker through the use of traditional framed MLS search tools.



The IDX Broker application provides agents, brokers and other real estate professionals with the tools needed to create a competitive advantage in a growing real estate market.



The objective in developing a website with an integrated IDX/MLS data feed is to generate new leads quickly at a low cost to the client. With automatic email announcements, custom client home views and advanced admin and integration controls, Management ONE Group’s clients now have access to the entire MLS database on its website. This gives the company’s website an advantage over those that don’t integrate the MLS listings with the IDX search tools and gives Management ONE Group’s listings free advertising on other real estate websites that also display the MLS data.



Additional benefits of using IDX Broker include the ability to automatically create featured listing pages, check the status of new MLS listings and generate automatic emails 24/7. And as a member of Nevada’s GLVAR MLS, Management ONE Group’s clients can search that MLS quickly and easily using IDX search tools.



About Management ONE Group

As one of the fastest growing full-service residential property management companies in Las Vegas, Management ONE Group prides itself on using the latest technologies, maximizing income, maintaining low expenses and coordinating marketing plans in order to provide investors with the most reliable and cost effective property management opportunities possible. Management ONE Group is committed to helping all its clients successfully attain their real estate goals.



About IDX, Inc.

Headquartered in Eugene, Oregon, IDX, Inc. is a leading provider of web-based applications for real estate professionals throughout the U.S. IDX, Inc. offers two primary applications: IDX Broker and SLM Pro. IDX Broker allows individual real estate agents and brokers to integrate listings from their Multiple Listing Service (MLS) seamlessly into their own real estate website. This integrated IDX data feed allows agents and brokers to generate and manage leads online from all listings in their respective area of specialty. SLM Pro is a Sponsored Listings Management marketing program that assists businesses with the complex task of creating and managing a dynamic online marketing plan. SLM Pro uses a unique approach to online ad placement that maximizes the overall reach of a user’s website, while delivering relevant and targeted traffic efficiently. For more information about IDX, Inc. services and products, please visit http://www.idxbroker.com or call (800)421-9668.

