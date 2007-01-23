Visibility ETO Business Process Automation Profiled by Manufacturing Journalist TR Cutler

Andover, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2007 --According to Stephen Carson, executive vice president of Visibility Corporation, “The decision to invest in business process automation is significant and often part of a project-based manufacturer's lean initiative. ETO companies must consider the value of significantly reducing bidding, engineering and manufacturing cycle times; reducing product rework; and improving customer service and internal communication. There is additional value to the clients of ETO manufacturers when their product is designed precisely to meet customer requirements and is achieved with high quality and delivered on time and within budget.”



Business Process Automation is the practice of analyzing, documenting, optimizing and automating business processes. The business process is the flow of information, modified by value-added tasks, that begins with the first contact with a prospective client and continues through delivery of a finished product. Well-developed business processes can create a seamless link from initial client interface through the supply chain. Automation of those processes improves the accuracy of the information transferred and ensures the repeatability of the value-added tasks performed.



Manufacturing Journalist Thomas R. Cutler Profiled Business Process Automation by ETO (engineer to order) manufacturers in the current issue of Industrial Market Trends. The article can be read in its entirety at http://news.thomasnet.com/IMT/archives/2006/11/engineer_to_order_automation_transforms_business_process_contributed.html?WT.mc_t=nlimt_Eng&WT.mc_n=703_E.



Because of the potential risk in underbidding projects with thin margins, knowledge capture and reuse of historical information to fulfill customer-specific orders more accurately and efficiently. Technology solutions for the ETO market must address sales, engineering and manufacturing to bring the automation process to the point of sale.



Carson noted, “In addition to engineering automation, effective ETO technology solutions drive engineering innovation as well as integration with the entire enterprise, allowing manufacturers to develop new features and add to their product offerings.”



