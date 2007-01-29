BatchMaster ERP Software’s Leader Dr. Dudani Drives Software Growth

Laguna Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2007 --Dr. Sahib Dudani is the President & CEO of BatchMaster Software. With over 25 years experience in the technology industry, he is a successful entrepreneur and innovator of many software products. His focus since 2000 has been on the BATCHMASTER Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, a system developed specifically for the process oriented manufacturing sector.



Dr. Dudani noted that, “All of us at BatchMaster Software take our mission of global leadership very seriously. Accordingly, we continue to invest in personnel, facilities and distribution channels to accelerate product development, increase our technical support and consulting capacity, and offer local presence through our Partner reseller network. Over the past few years, we established two new offices -- BatchMaster India and BatchMaster Asia-Pacific. BatchMaster Software's technical team expanded on both sides of the globe to accelerate product development and provide 24-hour support, worldwide.”



Dr. Dudani started his career in 1973 as a Research Scientist with Hughes Research Laboratories in Malibu, California. He has written numerous papers in the area of Pattern Recognition and Image Analysis. For a period of five years, Dr. Dudani served as a high-level consultant to numerous corporations in the Aerospace industry to help formulate their R&D programs in the image-processing field.



In 1979, Dr. Dudani founded Advanced Technology Center (ATC) with the goal of developing commercial software products for the graphics industry. He is the original architect for ATC's flagship product GRAFPAK-GKS. . Under his leadership, ATC developed numerous product lines, established key partnerships through mergers, OEM arrangements, and product acquisitions and spun-off companies, including eWorkplace Solutions. He also joined marchFIRST, formerly USWeb/CKS as an Executive Partner in the late 1990’s.



Dr Dudani’s Education includes a Bachelor of Technology - Electrical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, India as well as a Master of Science - Electrical Engineering from Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio. Dr. Dudani’s Ph.D. is in Electrical Engineering also from Ohio State University.



BatchMaster assists with compliance regulations applied to the process manufacturing industry, including the Bio Terrorism Act, HACCP, 21 CFR Part 11, and MSDS. Using BatchMaster for new and current product development includes the use of formula management, laboratory, and samples management to bring dependability to the process manufacturing warehouse. To provide flawless process manufacturing benefits, BatchMaster also offers material and capacity planning. If a product is formula- or recipe-based, it is likely BatchMaster Process Manufacturing ERP will improve operating effectiveness and efficiencies.



Dr. Dudani added, “We measure success by the number of organizations we help to improve in both their manufacturing and distribution operations. Our customers can rely upon the BatchMaster team to be a "partner in productivity." BatchMaster Software has already developed considerable momentum moving into 2006. You can expect that we will continue to drive ahead to achieve dramatic growth throughout the New Year. And we hope that you will have a terrific year, too.”



BatchMaster Software, Inc. has provided advanced ERP solutions for over two decades with more than one thousand five hundred installations worldwide. BatchMaster's customers can be found in every formula or recipe-based business, including food, beverage, cosmetic, personal care, paint, coating, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and specialty chemical industries. Flexible, easy to learn and use, and scalable to grow with a process manufacturing business, BatchMaster is the definitive solution for the challenges facing small to midsize process manufacturers. BatchMaster has more than a hundred technical staff numbers of highly-qualified software professionals.



