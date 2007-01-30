ETO ERP Encompix Selected by Machine Tool Company

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2007 --David Simonian, CFO, explained some of the problems Simmons experienced running an old, non-integrated Dbase system. “Each department had its own mini-system. The same data was entered multiple times—engineering, purchasing, job costing, and accounting. It was very difficult to extract any meaningful information to run the business,” he said.



Simmons had known about Encompix for several years. “We looked at Encompix many years ago, but were not ready to buy at that time,” said Simonian. “We were impressed with the company’s background—especially the fact that the product was designed for engineer-to-order manufacturer’s. We looked at other products, but it became clear that they all had some shortcomings. Encompix was the only one that could provide all the things we were looking for.”



Founded in 1910, Simmons Machine Tool Corporation specializes in designing and building special machine tools for the wheelset, wheel and axle maintenance workshops of railways, metros, and transits worldwide. Located in Albany, N.Y., Simmons Machine Tool Corporation is a member of the NSH Group, which was created in 2000 by the consolidation of Niles- Simmons, and Hegenscheidt-MFD in Germany.



Simonian is looking forward to the benefits Encompix will bring. “The biggest benefit is that everyone will be using the same real-time information. For example, when we hold our production control meetings in the future, we will be able search for any information we need without having to run off and create a report. Data accuracy also will improve. Part numbers and descriptions will be entered once, and called the same thing throughout the organization.”



Encompix (www.encompix.com) a business unit of Made2Manage Systems, has filled the manufacturing software requirements of engineer-to-order companies since 1992. The company name reflects a commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



About Made2Manage Systems Inc.



With more than 2,150 customers worldwide, Made2Manage Systems Inc. has a 20-year track record of delivering enterprise resource planning software and a broad range of services that meet the unique market specifications of more than 30 manufacturing sectors, including industrial and commercial machinery, fabricated metals, rubber and plastics, electronics, analytical and measuring equipment, furniture and fixtures, durable goods, and metals, wire and cable. Made2Manage Systems’ sustained leadership position in the ERP marketplace is built on a commitment to fostering productive, long-lasting customer relationships, developing a quality product line based on unique industry specifications, and providing excellence in customer support and professional services.

