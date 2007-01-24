Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Completes Sale of Used Process Equipment to Perry Videx, LLC.

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2007 --Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. was tasked with the demolition of a large chemical plant in Northern New Jersey. The plant had many buildings where chemical processing was performed and the client had abandoned the associated equipment. Much of the equipment was extremely old and in a poor state but some items were newer and in better condition. Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. contacted Perry Videx, LLC to evaluate the value of the used assets and develop an offer for the used process equipment at the plant. Perry Videx was able to offer Dallas Contracting a value on the used equipment that was nearly 2 times the scrap metal value.



The used equipment Perry Videx purchased included:



• Shriver plate and frame press with 18 x 18 plates

• Two (2) Tolan 50 gallon reactors with Lightning mixers

• Roben jacketed tank w/ mixer

• Several stainless steel vertical tanks w/ agitators

• Three (3) open top kettles with mixers

• Other miscellaneous process equipment



Perry Videx has already re-sold some of the equipment already and the remaining equipment inventory can be found on their website at http://www.perryvidex.com



The remaining equipment that was extremely old and in poor condition was sent offsite for scrap metal recycling.



About Dallas Contracting and Perry Videx



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. is a demolition and concrete crushing contractor based in New Jersey. We have been in business for over 25 years, are financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2, and are bondable. Our work is completed professionally and with an OSHA trained workforce. We provide the following services: Demolition, Building Demolition, Onsite / Mobile Concrete Crushing, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus Equipment Sales, Interior Demolition, Equipment Removals and Wrecking.



Perry Videx, LLC has been at the center of the used machinery world for almost 75 years. Today it carries one of the world's most extensive inventories of used equipment and has a worldwide reputation as a supplier of solid, dependable used process equipment. Perry has experienced professionals in the US, England, Latin America and Central Europe. The inventory is stocked with almost 30,000 items in more than 700 categories, ranging from tanks to filters, centrifuges to extruders, refiners to screens to complete plants. New items are added everyday.



Contact Information:



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.

1260 New Market Avenue

South Plainfield, New Jersey 07080

P: (908) 668-0600

F: (908) 668-0601

Contact: Damon Kozul, PE, CHMM

Email: dkozul@dallascontracting.com

Website: http://www.dallascontracting.com



Perry Videx, LLC

USA

25 Mount Laurel Road

Hainesport NJ 08036Phone: 1.609.267.1600

Fax: 1.609.267.4499

Contact: Gregg Epstein

Email: gepstein@perryvidex.com

Website: http://www.perryvidex.com

