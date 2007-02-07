Roaring Penguin Software selects GlobeTOM to represent CanIt anti-spam software in South Africa

Ottawa, ON, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2007 --The fight against spam just got easier today in South Africa. Roaring Penguin Software Inc., makers of the acclaimed CanIt-PRO anti-spam solution, announced the selection of GlobeTOM as their representative.



Philip Stander, CTO of GlobeTOM, a Systems Integration Specialist and Software development company based in Centurion South Africa, says “Roaring Penguin Software is the leading anti-spam software publisher in Canada and we are excited to be able to represent their world class software in South Africa and to add this impressive product to the technology portfolio that GlobeTOM supports.”



David Skoll, President of Roaring Penguin Software says, “GlobeTOM is a valuable addition to the group of high quality resellers we have representing Roaring Penguin around the world. GlobeTOM's links to the Telecommunication community in South Africa and their commitment to deploying Linux in Mission Critical environments attracted us to GlobeTOM in the first place.”



Roaring Penguin Software targets three vertical markets for its anti-spam software, Universities, Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and Web Hosts.



CanIt-PRO is available as a software download, a soft appliance, or as a pre-configured plug-and-play appliance.



CanIt-Domain-Pro is targeted at Web Hosts and larger enterprises that must combat spam in multiple domain environments



About Roaring Penguin

Founded in 1999, Roaring Penguin Software Inc. specializes in e-mail filtering. The company focuses on fighting spam at the mail server, with the acclaimed CanIt and MIMEDefang product lines. Today, Roaring Penguin develops, deploys and supports its spam- and virus-fighting products for customers that include enterprises, ISPs, campuses, web hosts, and government offices. For more information visit www.roaringpenguin.com



About GlobeTOM

Founded in 2002, GlobeTOM has specialized in developing solutions for the Information and Telecommunictions Industry. GlobeTOM is a black owned, privately held company that complies with the South African Black Economic Empowerment Charter. GlobeTOM is a Red Hat Advanced Business Partner. For more information visit www.globetom.co.za

