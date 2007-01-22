Debtconsolidationcare.com announces first two events of the year

Carson City, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/22/2007 --To keep community members motivated towards their New Year’s Resolutions, Debt Consolidation Care has started two events. Community believes that these moves would help them remember all the financial oaths they took through out the year and, at the same time, would offer them a credit education also.



Community is on the way to find out the most successful Debt Free Persons of 2006. The reasons behind this event are exchanging knowledge and sharing experiences. The story of a Debt Free Person would serve as a resource of information that people can apply in practical life. “I feel happy to see people getting real help to get out of debts” says Jason, the Customer Care Representative, while announcing the event. “We can arrange telephonic interview for them using our Free Phone System also” continues Jason. Members have shown much interest towards this event.



Community has published 11 DebtCC Topics of the Year 2006 for the members. The purpose is to help people learn from the mistakes done in the last year and make them aware of the works left. The site admin, Denny, has made a brief list of the benefits of Topic 11 while publishing the list. The list contains different topics ranging from Credit Card Reform Act to Payday Loan Laws, authored by community members.



Apart from these, community has planned to move forward with the normal works of offering credit education and debt guidance through community forums so that the Debt Free Community can grow bigger.



