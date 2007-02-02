CustomScoop Introduces Sophisticated Blog Analysis

Concord, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2007 --CustomScoop, a leader in customizable media monitoring technology and services, today announced the addition of BuzzPerception, an advanced blog monitoring and analysis solution, to its suite of media monitoring products.



“Blogs allow organizations to better understand their customers, but often makes them feel more vulnerable than ever to attacks,” said Chip Griffin, CEO of CustomScoop. “Without the technology and expertise to track and understand conversations in this emerging medium, companies risk being forced into a reactive mode, ultimately missing opportunities or responding after brand damage has been done. BuzzPerception reports enable organizations to be proactive when it comes to the blogosphere.”



CustomScoop BuzzPerception is a complete blog monitoring and analysis solution. By pairing proprietary technology and human analysis, clients are able to quickly understand blog conversations relevant to their markets. A dedicated team of expert analysts work with clients to develop a customized monitoring program that will provide the most comprehensive information from blogs relevant to their industries. Then the team examines that information, extracting trends and other noteworthy information and delivers the findings to the client in a comprehensive weekly or daily report.



BuzzPerception reports enable CustomScoop clients to understand, and put into context blog discussions that may impact their company. By combining artificial intelligence and expert analysis, BuzzPerception distills a massive volume of blog chatter into information clients can use.



The BuzzPerception service fills a need at the higher end of the market, providing larger companies and other organizations the context they need to better communicate in the blogosphere. A number of Fortune 500 companies have been successfully using the service for the past several months in order to gain a better understanding of their customers and markets.



Organizations interested in the BuzzPerception service can request more information or a free, personalized consultation by contacting CustomScoop online at http://www.customscoop.com/contact.cfm



About CustomScoop

CustomScoop, a leader in customizable media monitoring technology and services, delivers relevant market intelligence to their customers. CustomScoop’s solution utilizes proprietary software and an extensive database of sources to deliver in the areas where traditional news clipping services fall short: speed, accuracy, and detailed reporting. CustomScoop has offices in Concord, NH and Washington, DC. For more information, visit http://www.customscoop.com.

