ReaSoft Development Releases ReaConverter 4.0 - Professional Image Converter Software.

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/02/2007 --ReaConverter 4.0 is a professional image converter for designers, digital artists and photographers. The program supports virtually every known image file format, popular and obscure, a total of over 340 different kinds of image files. In addition to that, the program supports RAW files for all popular digital camera brands (CRW, CR2, DNG, DCR, NEF, RAW, RAF, X3F, ORF, SRF, MRW, BAY, PEF) and works with PostScript based files (PDF, EPS, PS, AI).



Besides converting images from one format to another, ReaConverter is capable of performing batch image editing operations - rotating or resizing images, adjusting brightness or contrast, applying various filters, stamping images with a watermark to multiple images with one button click.



ReaConverter Professional 4.0 also imports EXIF, IPTC and alpha-channel data, a very valuable feature that few image processing applications offer. Plus, the program offers several unique features, such as multitask conversion option and automatic file type detection, meaning that ReaConverter Pro recognizes a GIF file with a .BMP extension as a GIF file, not a bitmap image.



ReaConverter 4.0 can also be used to create thumbnail images as well as compress them (JPEG and LZW compression options) without compromising picture quality. Despite a number of features, the program is quite simple and very well organized, with a newly redesigned intuitive and ergonomic interface.



ReaConverter 4.0 is available for free download and evaluation at http://www.ReaConverter.com. The price of registering the program is 49.95 US Dollars. ReaConverter Professional 4.0 is available for 99 US Dollars.



System Requirements: Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP, 16Mb RAM, Pentium 90Mhz processor.



