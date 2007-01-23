Jonathan Ortmans of EntrepreneurshipWeek USA Stresses Importance of Entrepreneurship for Success of Individuals and Society

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2007 --What:Jonathan Ortmans, leader of EntrepreneurshipWeek USA, will inspire listeners, offer startup tips and discuss the value of entrepreneurship to the economy and society on StartupNation Radio.



Who: With more than 20 years of experience in the public policy decision-making process, Ortmans now leads EntrepreneurshipWeek USA, http://www.entrepreneurshipweekusa.com. This is an initiative launched by the Kauffman Foundation, The New York Times and Inc. magazine to inspire young people everywhere to explore their potential as self-starters and entrepreneurs.



Ortmans is president of the Public Forum Institute, an independent, nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating the most advanced and effective means of fostering public discourse and debate on major issues of the day. He also oversees the National Dialogue on Entrepreneurship, an initiative to focus the attention of policymakers and opinion leaders on the value of entrepreneurship to the economy and society.



When: Saturday, Jan. 27, 2007



Listen live (radio or online) or call in at 866-557-8278 (7-8 p.m. EST/4-5 p.m. PST)

Podcast available at StartupNation Radio, www.startupnation.com/pages/radio, starting Monday, Jan. 29.



Why: Get valuable tips from entrepreneurial experts and StartupNation Radio hosts Jeff and Rich Sloan, and start your small business now!



Visit http://www.startupnation.com/pages/radio/index.asp or call-in 866-557-8278 (7 p.m.-8 p.m. EST/4 p.m.-5 p.m. PST) to ask the Sloan brothers your questions live on the air. If chosen, you’ll have the opportunity to promote your new business to a nationwide audience and get valuable startup advice!



About StartupNation® and the Sloan Brothers

Founded by lifelong entrepreneurs Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation provides entrepreneurial advice through a nationally-syndicated radio program and online content for entrepreneurs who want to start and grow a business. At www.startupnation.com, entrepreneurs can access articles, podcasts and seminars, as well as network with peers and mentors in StartupNation’s online community. The Sloan brothers, authors of StartupNation: Open for Business (Doubleday, 2005, $16.95), have been featured in numerous national publications and frequently appear on national television.



