Small Business Netcast Panel Chosen to Guest Produce FeedBurner Podcast Episode #14

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2007 --Each week, the Small Business Netcast (http://www.sbnetcast.com) brings listeners a lively discussion on topics related to the creation, development marketing and management of small business. As a regular feature of the show, the panel will interview a member of the small business community.



This week the Small Business Netcast’s panel, consisting of Daniel Jones, Heather Blish and George Roberts, will guest produce the FeedBurner Podcast presented by FeedBurner (http://www.feedburner.com). The panel will discuss feeds and their importance for small businesses and users alike as well as discuss the services FeedBurner offers with Jake Parrillo, a member of the FeedBurner Publisher Services Team.



“As a dedicated customer of FeedBurner’s feed management services, we are very excited about guest producing the FeedBurner Podcast”, said Daniel Jones, Host of Small Business Netcast. “We believe that our listeners will be very interested in the collection of innovative products and services the FeedBurner team has put together to make the job of managing and marketing content feeds extremely easy and cost effective.”



“It was a pleasure to participate in this episode of the Small Business Netcast. Distributing media online presents a remarkable opportunity for small businesses to build a loyal audience,” said Jake Parillo, Publisher Services Associate at FeedBurner. “FeedBurner’s suite of media distribution and audience engagement services can help businesses of all sizes promote their content to grow their subscriber base, and measure their influence.”



FeedBurner Podcast Episode #14 will launch on FeedBurner’s web site (http://blogs.feedburner.com/podcast/) beginning January 23, 2006.



The current episode of Small Business Netcast, as well as past episodes, can be listened to and downloaded by visiting http://www.sbnetcast.com. New Small Business Netcast episodes are published every Tuesday.



About Small Business Netcast

Small Business Netcast is a weekly internet based show that discusses the creation, development and management of a small business. Small Business is published every Tuesday and can be heard by visiting http://www.smallbusinessnetcast.com.



About TEB Media LLC

TEB Media, founded in 2005 and headquartered in Green Bay, WI, is a leading provider of online information services covering technology, business and entertainment topics.



TEB Media provides a suite of marketing and public relations services designed for the individual needs of small to mid-sized businesses located around the world. For more information visit http://www.tebmedia.com.



About FeedBurner

FeedBurner, the leading provider of online media distribution and audience engagement services, enables the world’s most recognizable collection of publishers—from Reuters and Dow Jones to top blogs and podcasts— and marketers to participate in a thriving online media marketplace. We help our customers engage and build an audience online and measure their influence by distributing and tracking customized text, audio and video media online to highly targeted, audiences bolstered by advertising services. For more information, visit http://www.feedburner.com.

