Films101.com Publishes The Best Movies of All Time Database

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2007 --Films101.com provides new resources for browsing critic's and filmmaker's picks of the best movies of all time. Over 7,500 films dating from 1893 to present are ranked by critical acclaim and categorized in a variety of ways for different tastes and purposes. Top filmmakers are also organized for efficient research.



"The many ways in which films and filmmakers can be browsed and searched makes the site valuable for everyone from casual movie viewers to serious film historians" says publisher Bryce Westover. Films101 has a strong emphasis on foreign and art films, which "caters to your sophisticated taste" according to PC Magazine, which selected Films101.com as one of their Top 99 Undiscovered Websites during the test phase.



Silent films, early sound, and early color films are conveniently presented for students of film. "I'm especially pleased to provide information on historically significant films so they can be discovered by young movie fans and preserved for future generations to enjoy." says Westover, who got hooked on silent comedies and classic films back in the '70s.



Additional resources provided include movie reviews, filmmaker biographies, DVD release information, video downloads and purchases, and book recommendations. Data is compiled from all-time best movie lists, film awards, and top movie critic's picks.



About Films101.com:



Charlotte based Films101.com started construction of the website in June, 2004 and completed online BETA testing today. The website consists of over 15,000 web pages and is updated twice a week. Publisher Bryce Westover has served in the past as a film technician, projectionist, database programmer, and web publisher.

