PS Soft Lab Releases PS Hot Folders.

PS Hot Folders is a smart and handy utility that should come with the standard Windows configuration on all PCs. The program frees the users from endless browsing though disks and folders when accessing Open, Save As and Browse dialogs. Instead, PS Hot Folders lets users jump directly to any disk or folder with one mouse click or by pressing a designated hotkey combination.



This is how the program works. First, users select disks or folders they access most frequently. For 90% of people these are C:, D:, E: and A: (floppy). Now, to open these, save files there or to browse through them, one can simply press a designated hotkey combination – like Win+Ctrl+C for disk C: or Win+Ctrl+A for the floppy drive. Alternatively, this can be done with one mouse click, because PS Hot Folders builds itself into Windows shell and is available in Windows Office Suite application menus as well.



Then, the same procedure is repeated for designated folders – these are usually My Documents, Shared Documents, Games, Music and some others. The final step is to group these folders into categories, if necessary (as in Media – MP3, Movies, Pictures). Because the program supports tree-like database structure, one can jump from one location to another, rather than having to browse through disks and folders.



The program is brainlessly easy to set up and use; even the "tech skeptic" folks quickly become PS Hot Folders aficionados, once they get to use it. The program quietly sits in the system tray and is easily accessible at all times.



PS Hot Folders is available at http://www.pshotfolders.com for free evaluation. The price of registering the program is 19.95 US Dollars



System Requirements: Windows NT/2000/XP/Vista

